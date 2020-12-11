Podcast: Why No. 9 Miami’s win at Duke was so impressive. And a signing day preview

Yes, it was only the Duke Blue Devils and, yes, the Miami Hurricanes have had other convincing wins this season, but Miami’s 48-0 win against Duke on Saturday was certainly the Hurricanes’ most unexpected result of the season.

After 20 days off and only about five practices in the entire three-week stretch, Miami dominated in a way it seldom has in recent memory. It was the Hurricanes’ first shutout of a conference opponent since 2001 and their most lopsided win against a team from a Power 5 Conference in nearly two decades, and it came with 15 players still unavailable as Miami comes out of a season-halting COVID-19 outbreak.

Adversity struck in an unprecedented manner and the No. 9 Hurricanes responded with a historic performance. Maybe Miami really has turned a corner, as coach Manny Diaz would like everyone to believe.

David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, break down the beatdown on the Eye on the U podcast, and explain why it’s so encouraging for the state of the program and the Hurricanes’ prospects against the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday in Miami Gardens.

Speaking of prospects, recruiting season is in full swing as the early signing period begins Wednesday. Even as they focused on closing out the regular season with two more games at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday and Dec. 19, the Hurricanes (8-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast) have to shift some of their attention to finishing up their Class of 2021.

The good news is Miami’s already in good shape with its recruiting class, which includes 20 players, two five-star prospects and likely the addition of a new four-star quarterback next week.

In the second half the episode, Degnan lobs questions at Wilson, who also covers high school football for the Herald. Are five-star defenders Leonard Taylor and James Williams worth the hype? Are we in for any signing-day surprises? What is the deal with Jake Garcia in the final days of the quarterback’s recruitment?

Meaningful games are colliding with one of the most meaningful off-field weeks of the year and it’s making for one of the Hurricanes’ most exciting weeks in a few years.