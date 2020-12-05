Duke demolition! Canes crush Blue Devils for first shutout of Power 5 team since 2001 

This time, the Miami Hurricanes didn’t need late-game drama to earn their victory and march closer to a New Year’s Six bowl. This time, it was a four-quarter smackdown.

Despite a 20-day hiatus from the game they love and 15 players deemed “unavailable” for the road trip amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Hurricanes excelled on both sides of the ball Saturday to crush Duke 48-0 for their fifth consecutive victory and first shutout of a Power 5 team since 2001.

With two games left in the regular season, the Canes (8-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) — No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll — are virtually assured a berth in a major bowl should they defeat CFP-No. 17 North Carolina (7-3, 6-3) next weekend and Georgia Tech (3-6, 3-5) Dec. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium.

But even another loss for Miami would keep it ahead of UNC, which has an exceptionally talented quarterback in Sam Howell.

On Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, where fans are not permitted because of the pandemic, the Canes defense suffocated the Blue Devils, forcing three fumbles and grabbing an interception to hold Duke to 177 total yards — only 56 of them rushing (1.7 yards a carry).

Even UM’s special teams joined in the fun, forcing another fumble on a kickoff return after Miami had just scored.

UM quarterback D’Eriq King, replaced by backup N’Kosi Perry early in the fourth quarter, completed 16 of 24 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. He added 46 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

King’s touchdown passes went to tight end Brevin Jordan and wideouts Dee Wiggins and Mike Harley. The 89-yard strike to Harley in stride gave UM a 35-0 lead at 4:48 of the third quarter for the fourth longest passing touchdown in Miami history.

Canes tailback Cam’Ron Harris had his best performance since the second game of the season Sept. 19, gaining 96 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Kicker Jose Borregales, who missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt wide left, came back to kick field goals of 52 and 32 yards in the final quarter.

The Canes got their first game action since beating Virginia Tech on the road Nov. 14. Hit hard by COVID, the Hurricanes announced a one weekend break that turned into two when formerly scheduled opponent Wake Forest had its own outbreak.

About an hour before kickoff, UM revealed that 15 players were unavailable for Duke, including five players with starting experience. At Virginia Tech it was 13 players, up from 11 and 6 the previous two games. ACC Network reporter Katie George said during the telecast that King revealed to her he had previously tested positive for COVID, but had few symptoms and obviously was recovered by Saturday.

Duke (2-8, 1-8 and still seeking another opponent for Dec. 12) replaced Wake Forest, which also would have been a road game.