Miami Hurricanes win 48-0 and don’t budge in AP poll, but coaches show UM love

The Miami Hurricanes were jubilant after their fifth consecutive win (48-0) Saturday at Duke marked their first shutout over a Power 5 opponent since 2001 and strengthened their position to land in a New Year’s Six bowl.

But it wasn’t enough to boost them in the traditional AP Top 25 Poll.

The University of Miami (8-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) stayed at No. 9 in the AP poll on Sunday after its domination of Duke on the road. But the coaches moved up the Canes.

Miami, which also was previously No. 9 in the Amway Coaches Poll, rose to No. 8.

Sunday’s AP ranking marked the first time since the Canes initially got ranked at No. 17 after winning their opener that the Hurricanes have stayed the same in the AP poll.

The traditional AP and Coaches polls are not the same as the College Football Playoff rankings, which have Miami at No. 10 after the second edition of the rankings were released Tuesday. The CFP top-25 rankings, which will be released weekly through Dec. 20, are the ones ultimately used to determine the four teams in this season’s semifinal playoffs. The CFP rankings are used to determine the teams that will fill out the six major bowls that include the Capital One Orange Bowl, the bowl for which UM would be in line if it keeps winning.

The CFP selection committee is not supposed to take into account any poll that puts out rankings before the season begins, such as the AP’s.

Miami next faces No. 20 North Carolina (7-3, 6-3) on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium and will meet Georgia Tech (3-6, 3-5) in the regular-season finale Dec. 19 at Hard Rock.

The UNC Tar Heels are No. 17 in the CFP rankings.

