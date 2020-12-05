COVID-19 strikes Miami again, with 15 players unavailable for Duke

The Miami Hurricanes were able to get to Durham, North Carolina to play the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday in their first game in 20 days after a COVID-19 outbreak — but there were still several players unable to make the trip in the midst of the pandemic.

About an hour before kickoff, Miami announced 15 players were unavailable for the game, including five with starting experience.

Cornerback Al Blades Jr., defensive tackles Jon Ford and Jared Harrison-Hunte, and linebackers Sam Brooks Jr. and Zach McCloud were all unavailable for undisclosed reasons.

The others unavailable at Wallace Wade Stadium: running back Robert Burns, fullback Michael Parrott, wide receiver Jeremiah Payton, tight end Larry Hodges, offensive lineman Issiah Walker Jr., defensive lineman Patrick Joyner Jr., safety Jalen Harrell, and quarterbacks Tyler Van Dyke and Ryan Rizk.

Miami does not disclose whether players are sidelined because of COVID-related issues, but an uptick in cases last month forced the Hurricanes to shut down for about two weeks and postpone a pair of games in November.

Miami’s COVID-related troubles began with six players unavailable for Virginia on Oct. 24, followed by 11 players unavailable at North Carolina State and then 13 absent the next week at Virginia Tech. The Canes (7-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) had to take off the past two weekends because of their COVID-19 situation and previously scheduled opponent Wake Forest’s outbreak.

Blades, Ford and McCloud have all started the majority of games for Miami this season, and Harrison-Hunte and Brooks have each started once. Blades’ absence means cornerback Te’Cory Couch will likely start his second straight game after he got the nod ahead of Blades against the Hokies.

The absences of Ford, Harrison-Hunte, Brooks and McCloud left the Hurricanes particularly shorthanded at two key positions. At defensive tackle, Miami turned to a first-time starter next to Nesta Jade Silvera and the Hurricanes had to do the same at the linebacker spot opposite Bradley Jennings Jr.

Payton is also a significant contributor, listed as one of nine co-starters at wide receiver on Miami’s weekly depth chart, although Mike Harley, Mark Pope and Dee Wiggins have made all the starts at wide receiver this season.

With Blades out, Miami was left with just Couch, DJ Ivey, and freshmen Isaiah Dunson and Marcus Clarke at cornerback. At defensive tackle, the Hurricanes were left with Silvera, Jordan Miller, Jalar Holley, Jason Blissett Jr. and freshman Elijah Roberts. At linebacker, Miami was left with just Jennings, Waynmon Steed, Avery Huff, and freshmen Corey Flagg Jr. and Tirek Austin-Cave.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King (1) is tackled by Virginia Cavaliers Zane Zandier (0) in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

D’Eriq King’s future at Miami

UM quarterback D’Eriq King was asked on Wednesday where his “mind might be at’’ in terms of deciding whether to return to the Hurricanes for another season. Although King is a redshirt senior, he, like all the players, would be allowed to return for one more season without it affecting his eligibility, thanks to an NCAA rule instituted just for this season because of the pandemic.

“I haven’t really sat down with my family and coaches and talked about it,’’ King said, “but it’s always in the back of my mind. We still have a lot of games left. I’m focusing on those games. It’s always been a dream to play in the NFL but playing with the University of Miami is great as well. Living in the city of Miami, it’s probably one of the best universities in the country so you can’t beat it.”

Mike Harley’s future at Miami

Wide receiver Mike Harley, a fourth-year senior, was also asked if he has thought about returning next season to the Hurricanes.

“Nah, I didn’t think about that yet,” the senior said. “The only person I’ve really talked to with that was [wide receivers] coach [Rob] Likens, D’Eriq King and my pops, my father. We’ve been talking about that every once in a while, but we got four more games [and] anything can change.”