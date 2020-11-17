‘With COVID, things constantly changing.’ Don’t be shocked if schedule reshuffles, Miami AD says

The morning after the 12th-ranked University of Miami football program got the jarring news that the Hurricanes would have to stop playing in November and rescheduled their final three games into December because of too many players affected by COVID-19, athletic director Blake James presented another unsettling scenario: more possible changes.

“They’re set as we sit here today,’’ James told WQAM on Monday, when asked if the newly rescheduled final three games for December were “set to be played.’’

“As you guys both know as we deal with COVID, things are constantly changing,’’ James said. “So, as we sit here today we’re going to play Wake Forest Dec. 5 and North Carolina on Dec. 12, and if it is the situation where we’re not in the [Atlantic Coast Conference] Championship, most likely we’ll play Georgia Tech on the 19th.

“But those are all things that are going to be dependent on where things continue to go with us and where things go with other teams in the league.”

Miami’s COVID-19 situation has affected other ACC programs. Wake Forest at Louisville had to move from Dec. 5 to Nov. 28; Western Carolina at North Carolina had to move from Dec. 11 to Dec. 5; and Louisville at Boston College had to move from Nov. 27 to Dec. 12.

As of Tuesday morning, seven college football games originally scheduled for this weekend already had been canceled or postponed. And it is expected to keep growing. Last week 11 games were postponed and another four were canceled.

James reminded hosts Joe Rose and Zach Krantz that “back in August when we first released the schedule I had made a statement that if we can get eight games in it’s a success — 11 [games] I thought, as did many of my colleagues, was aspirational not knowing where this all would go. To think that we’re eight games in, yeah, it’s been successful. Do I want to get all 11 in? Without a doubt. We’re taking those steps to hopefully be able to play.

“Again, you don’t know where this is going to go with everyone else. Who knows? There may be some more reshuffling of the schedule because this type of situation [can] happen with another school, but right now we’re just focused on doing our part to be ready to go Dec. 5.”

James has been candid about his feelings and the situation since the coronavirus forced campus and sports to basically shut down in March. He was wary about the prospect of fans returning to Hard Rock Stadium, let alone games being played at all. He knew it would be a long struggle, which it remains as COVID-19 continues to turn the college football season upside down.

Miami has won four consecutive games and is now 7-1 and 6-1 in the ACC, its best start to a season since 2017 when the Canes finished 10-3.

For now, an undisclosed amount of Hurricanes, which is believed to have grown significantly since 13 were announced out for last Saturday’s Virginia Tech game, are quarantining after either testing positive for the virus or having contact with those who did.

“I assure you there won’t be anyone back out competing before they’ve gone through a variety of tests making sure they’re cleared and ready to go,’’ James said. “It’s continuing to make good decision and reinforce all the things they need to do based on the guidance from the experts trying to bring an end to this pandemic. It’s a challenge. We’re seeing it around our community. The numbers are going up. We’re seeing it around the world.’’

