UM guard Chris Lykes makes Preseason All-ACC first team, women’s schedule announced

University of Miami point guard Chris Lykes was voted Preseason First Team All-ACC, the league office announced Wednesday.

Lykes, a 5-7 senior guard, got 50 points in the balloting, tied for the fifth-most of any player in the conference.

The Mitchellville, Maryland, native is the first two-time Preseason All-ACC honoree in program history; he earned second-team status last year. The other Hurricanes to earn at least one such accolade are Jack McClinton (2008-09), Malcolm Grant (2011-12) and Bruce Brown Jr. (2017-18).

Lykes was also one of eight players to receive a vote for Preseason ACC Player of the Year, tying for sixth among that group with three votes.

The third-leading returning scorer in the league, behind only North Carolina’s ACC Preseason Player of the Year Garrison Brooks and Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe, Lykes averaged 15.4 points per game last year.

The ACC also announced the preseason predicted order of finish. The Hurricanes placed seventh in the voting with 1,223 points, just 11 points behind sixth-place Syracuse.

ACC Preseason Order of Finish (first-place votes in parentheses) 1. Virginia (97) 2. Duke (34) 3. Florida State (15) 4. North Carolina (7) 5. Louisville (2) 6. Syracuse 7. Miami 8. NC State 9. Georgia Tech 10. Clemson 11. Virginia Tech 12. Notre Dame 13. Pittsburgh 14. Boston College 15. Wake Forest

Preseason All-ACC First Team

Name, School, Points

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 137

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 89

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 59

Jalen Johnson, Duke, 52

Chris Lykes, Miami, 50

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 50

Preseason ACC Player of the Year

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 102

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 24

MJ Walker, Florida State, 10

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 7

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 5

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3

Chris Lykes, Miami, 3

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 1

Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 64

Jalen Johnson, Duke, 60

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9

Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 6

DJ Steward, Duke, 4

Stetson game postponed

UM and Stetson University announced Wednesday that the season-opening men’s game between the two schools has been postponed. The Hurricanes and Hatters were scheduled to meet Nov. 25 at the Watsco Center. This postponement comes following a positive COVID-19 test within the Stetson basketball program. The schools are looking into rescheduling options.

Women’s team schedule announced

The UM women’s team will open with four non-conference games at home in the Watsco Center and face four in-conference Top 25 teams in No. 5 Louisville, No. 8 N.C. State, No. 22 Notre Dame and No. 23 Syracuse (23).

The Canes tip off the season on Nov. 25 vs. Jacksonville University and then face North Florida on Nov. 30. On Dec. 3, UM hosts Florida Atlantic for the first time since 2012. Miami is 17-0 against FAU. The Canes face Stetson on Dec. 6.

UM will play four ACC teams before the holiday break, beginning with back-to-back home games against Syracuse on Dec. 10 and Duke on Dec. 13. The Canes head up to Atlanta Dec. 17 to take on Georgia Tech before traveling to ACC preseason favorite Louisville on Dec. 20. They return home to face Notre Dame on New Year’s Eve.