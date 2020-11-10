UM releases men’s basketball schedule. Here’s who and when the Hurricanes will play

The University of Miami released its men’s basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season, which tips off Nov. 25 with a home game against Stetson.

Marquee home opponents include Duke, Florida State, North Carolina and Louisville.

The Hurricanes will play their first six games at home before heading to Virginia Tech for a game Dec. 29 or 30. Among the non-conference opponents are North Florida on Nov. 29 and Florida Gulf Coast on Dec. 12.

Miami plays Purdue at home Dec. 8 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Their home ACC opponents include Pitt (Dec. 16), Clemson (Jan. 2), North Carolina (Jan. 5 or 6), Louisville (Jan. 16), Notre Dame (Jan. 24), Duke (Feb. 1), Virginia Tech (Feb. 6), Georgia Tech (Feb. 20), Florida State (Feb. 23 or 24) and Boston College (Mar. 5 or 6).

Conference road games after Virginia Tech are: NC State (Jan. 9), Boston College (Jan. 12 or 13), Syracuse (Jan. 19 or 20), FSU (Jan. 26 or 27), Wake Forest (Jan. 30), North Carolina (Feb. 8), Notre Dame (Feb. 14), Clemson (Feb. 27), and Virginia (Mar. 2 or 3).

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be permitted to attend games at the Watsco Center in November and December. UM said it “continues to work with medical experts, University leadership, state and local government officials to determine if fans will be allowed to attend games this season.”

In the event fans are allowed to attend games at some point after the new year, season ticket holders will be given priority access to purchase tickets.

Larranaga enters his 10th season with the Hurricanes, who were 15-16 overall and 7-13 in the ACC last season.

The team has high hopes this season, as it returns a lot of veterans and adds a few freshmen expected to have an immediate impact.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Senior power forward Sam Waardenburg is out for the season with a left foot injury. The New Zealand native started 24 of 30 games last season. Sophomore Anthony Walker, freshman Matt Cross, and redshirt junior Deng Gak will have to step up.

Keep an eye out for 7-foot redshirt senior center Nysier Brooks, a grad transfer from the University of Cincinnati, where he ranked among the conference leaders in blocks and rebounds. Brooks, one of 11 siblings, said his large family taught him to speak up and deal with different personalities, so he has become an instant leader for UM.

Brooks called himself “the glue guy who can chain everyone together” and teammate Kam McGusty agreed. “Every good team has a guy like Nysier, a player who brings energy,” McGusty said. “Nysier is our energizer.”

Coach Jim Larranaga said freshman guard Earl Timberlake and freshman forward Matt Cross are expected to play significant roles.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Wong gained 20 pounds of muscle in the off-season and comes in at 182 lbs, “considerably bigger and stronger” than last year, Larranaga said. He has also worked on his three-point shooting.

McGusty has given up soda, gotten in the best shape of his life, and his fitness is showing on the court.

The coach said starting point guard Chris Lykes recovered from knee surgery and is “playing the best basketball in practice. “Will it convert to games? I really hope so because he’s had a great summer and fall.”