King makes Miami history, then reels in accolades after leading Canes to comeback win

University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has reeled in several national and conference awards for his spectacular, historic performance late Friday at North Carolina State — 31 of 41 passes completed (75.6 percent) for 430 yards and five touchdowns, with 105 rushing yards on 15 carries in UM’s 44-41 fourth-quarter comeback victory.

King earned Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week, as well as being named to the Manning Award Star of the Week list and Reese’s Senior Bowl co-senior of the week on offense. He also was named to the Davey O’Brien Foundation’s Great 8 list.

Then, on Monday afternoon, King’s accolades grew when he was named an Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week along with Canes receiver Mike Harley, who caught the go-ahead 54-yard touchdown from King with 2:43 left. Harley finished with eight catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns and earned ACC Receiver of the Week.

Also earning an ACC Player of the Week award was UM defensive end Jaelan Phillips, who had 10 tackles, a sack, tackle for loss and pass breakup.

On Sunday, UM (6-1, 5-1 ACC) jumped two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll and one spot in the Amway Coaches Poll to its new No. 9 ranking.

Historic performance

UM reported that King became the first quarterback in school history to rush for at least 100 yards in a game, and the second Canes quarterback to throw for 400 yards and five touchdowns in a game. King also became the third Miami quarterback with a 400-yard passing game on the road and the third ACC quarterback to pass for 400 yards and rush for 100.

According to @ESPNStatsInfo, King “became the first FBS player to throw for 400 yards and five touchdowns and also rush for 100 yards in a game since...King in 2018. This is the sixth time a QB has hit those numbers in a game in the last 10 seasons, and King is the only player to do it twice.’’

King, a graduate transfer who could nonetheless return to UM next season if he chooses, also is the only FBS players with five touchdown passes and no interceptions in a game with multiple schools over the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN. He previously did it with Houston.

The Canes travel to Blacksburg, Virginia this weekend to face unranked Virginia Tech (4-3, 4-2) at noon Saturday (ESPN2).

Georgia Tech kickoff/telecast

The ACC announced kickoff time as 8 p.m. for the Nov. 21 Georgia Tech at UM game, with the ACC Network broadcasting the game.