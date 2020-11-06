Dazzling D’Eriq King leads Miami in busting the bye-week blues with comeback win

Fast, furious and fabulous.

Thanks to an amazing performance Friday night by quarterback D’Eriq King, the No. 11 Miami Hurricanes have busted the bye-week blues.

The fiery Canes, down 41-31 early in the fourth quarter, scored 13 consecutive points to defeat North Carolina State 44-41 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. For the first time since Sept. 23, 2017 and first time in the Manny Diaz era, the Canes have won a game coming off a bye week.

King completed 31 of 41 passes (75.6 percent) for 430 yards and five touchdowns, adding 105 rushing yards on 15 carries. King became the first Power 5 quarterback since at least 2000 with 430 yards passing, 90 yards rushing, five touchdowns and no interceptions in a game, according to the Associated Press.

King is the only FBS player with five touchdown passes and no interceptions in a game with multiple schools over the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN.

Miami’s Mike Harley, who also had a spectacular game, caught the go-ahead 54-yard touchdown from King with 2:43 left in the game. Harley finished with eight catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

The Hurricanes, on a three-game winning streak, rose to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Wolfpack fell to 4-3 overall and in the ACC.

With four games left in the 2020 regular season, Miami has matched its 2019 win total. The Canes travel to Virginia Tech next weekend for a showdown with the always dangerous Hokies (3-2, 3-2), who host Liberty on Saturday.

For now, the Canes can sit back and watch No. 1 Clemson (7-0, 6-0), UM’s only loss this season, face No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0, 5-0) Saturday night. A Notre Dame loss would put the Irish and Hurricanes in a second-place tie in the 15-team league, in which the Irish are football members only for this season. UM would then have to hope the Irish lose one more game and the Canes win out for the Canes to get a rematch with Clemson in the ACC title game Nov. 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Before Friday, UM had lost eight consecutive games following a bye week or heading into a bowl since Sept. 23, 2017. The losses came to Wisconsin twice, Boston College, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, FIU, Louisiana Tech and finally, Clemson this season before Friday’s victory.

UM trailed 24-21 at halftime and fought back to tie the game at 31-31 with five minutes left in the third quarter. But immediately after King’s 17-yard pass to Mark Pope tied it, NC State’s Zonovan Knight returned the kickoff 100 yards to go ahead 38-31.

