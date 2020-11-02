Manny Diaz compiles custom proof for Miami Hurricanes: Here’s how opponents see you

Better to show you than tell you.

Or in this case, both.

University of Miami football coach Manny Diaz said Monday during his weekly WQAM radio stint that his 11th-ranked Hurricanes (5-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) are working hard to prepare for North Carolina State (4-2, 4-2) and that he and his assistant coaches have done something that they hope help kick-start an improvement in individual performances.

“An early bye week you might still go back to a training-camp mode,’’ Diaz said. “Later in the year you’re probably more healing your guys. This one came at the time we’re right at the halfway point of the season. So, we had a great opportunity to go look at who we were collectively, scheme wise and then every individual player. We had coaches make point-of-attack tapes for all their players, where they could really analyze, ‘Look, halfway through the season, this is what the opponents see out of you, and here are some things that are giving you trouble [and] here are some things that you’re doing well, and let’s really focus on our weaknesses.’’’

So, what are those individual weaknesses?

Offensive line play

Diaz only mentioned, when asked about specific position groups, that they include linebackers and the offensive line play — although he also said, ‘I see a line that’s getting better’ — and UM’s inconsistent run/protection game.

The Canes, particularly with top tailback Cam’Ron Harris, have regressed in their rushing offense. Against Florida State on Sept. 26 the team was averaging 232 yards rushing and Harris was fourth in the nation in rushing yards (311) and fifth in yards-per-carry (8.2). After the past game Oct. 24 against Virginia, UM is averaging 169.5 rushing yards and Harris’ efforts have been held to 28 carries for 32 yards and no touchdowns his past three games.

“We’re trying to figure out what the issues are in terms of more consistent run game or protection,’’ Diaz told WQAM. “We act at times as if the offensive line operates in a vacuum...

“Our guys are getting better. Certain guys are going to have a better performance week in and week out. That’s what we’re concentrating on is that, yeah, everybody working on their technique fundamentals and staying connected as a group, and then the backs, [quarterback] D’Eriq [King], everybody understanding what we’re trying to accomplish every play.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Linebacker play

Regarding UM’s linebackers, the Canes are allowing 150.8 rushing yards again and 391.2 yards total a game. The NCAA national rankings at this point are somewhat skewed because other Power 5 conferences that recently began their seasons are being included in the averages. But in the ACC, Miami is sixth of 15 teams in rushing defense and fifth in total defense.

“We can certainly play better there,’’ Diaz said of his linebackers. “Putting those tapes together and showing the plays that are giving those guys issues — I think it helped. We’ve got to keep pushing competition at that spot as well. We’ve got to get some of the guys behind [Bradley Jennings and Zach McCloud] healthy and back on the field because that’s made us better. I think it’s been a good week for those guys and we expect all of them to play a lot better in the second half of the season than they did the first half.”

Diaz did praise the improvement of wide receivers last game after coaches put every one of the starters in doubt unless they earned the job.

Wideouts forced to compete

“Competition is the best coach that there is,’’ Diaz said. “The development of some of our young wide receivers helped. Some other spots we’ve had some similar competition to try to really improve play of our team since the Virginia game. Ideally, this is the way to build a program where you’ve got to be able to create enough depth where nobody really feels comfortable and can get complacent with their starting role.

“You hear all the great Miami teams in the past talk about it. ‘I wouldn’t want to go out and [not] practice with a sprained ankle because I’d worry I’d never get my spot back.’ And that’s what we’re recruiting to and that’s where we’re trying to build our program to where at every spot the guys feel that they’ve got to bring it everyday because they know the next guy up will take their job at any time.’’

More from Diaz:

On COVID-19 and the Canes: The Miami Herald reported Saturday through a source close to the situation that several more UM players are in quarantine after an initial group of players was isolated last week with coronavirus-related issues.

Diaz was asked by Joe Rose, “Do you feel like you’re in pretty good shape with guys being able to play Friday night because of you know what?“

Replied Diaz: “As of now, we’ve still got three more tests between now and the game,’’ Diaz said. “I think we’re so accustomed to, I mean you take every day’s news as it comes. Today is actually a Wednesday practice for us.

“They’ve had good preparation. But like I said, we’re testing today, we’ll test on Wednesday and Thursday and then the other added piece — you know this is kind of common to this time of year — is just people just get sick this time of year, just normal illnesses and you gotta hold guys out.

“We held a guy out for the Virginia game that just was sick. Because you got symptoms and you’re not sure. Look, it’s 2020. This is what we’re all dealing with. The credit goes to the players that take care of themselves and take care of their teammates.”