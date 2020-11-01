Miami Hurricanes rise in polls after being idle. Last week they dropped after winning

For the second time this season without having played during a scheduled bye week, the Miami Hurricanes have risen in the rankings.

And oddly enough, the rise comes one week after the Canes dropped a spot after winning. On Sunday, UM rose one spot to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll and two spots to No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Last week, the Hurricanes dropped from No. 11 to No. 12 after beating Virginia, because other teams’ successes leaped them over the Canes.

UM (5-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), scheduled to play at North Carolina State (4-2, 4-2) on Friday night, also moved up after their first open Saturday (Oct. 3) that preceded the Oct. 10 Clemson game.

The Hurricanes finished 6-7 last season and started 2020 unranked. They rose to No. 17 before defeating Louisville on Sept. 19, then leaped to No. 12 before dominating Florida State on Sept. 26 and rising to No. 8. They had their first week off after FSU and rose to No. 7 in both both major polls despite not playing, before losing to No. 1 and falling to No. 13. After their win against Pittsburgh, the Canes rose to No. 11.

Miami is halfway through the season and done with its bye weeks unless Covid-19 situations in this unpredictable year cause the Canes to postpone or cancel upcoming games. The ACC title game is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This story will be updated.