Diaz: ‘They say the road to hell is paved with good intentions.’ It happened to Canes

No way to make the 42-17 trouncing at the hands of the Clemson Tigers easy to digest.

University of Miami coach Manny Diaz went on WQAM radio and was faced with more questions Monday about the now-No. 13 Hurricanes’ loss to No. 1 Clemson.

When asked about how he graded the offensive line, which was clearly deficient against the Tigers, who amassed five sacks (Four against Canes starter D’Eriq King and one in garbage time against backup quarterback N’Kosi Perry) and 11 tackles for loss, the coach said this:

“Most of our problems as an entire team wasn’t just, ‘Oh, gosh, I’m physically getting dominated.’ What showed up in that setting was guys trying to do more than their job. When we watched the film, they’re bringing pressure and ‘I’ve got this defensive lineman but here comes this linebacker’ and ‘You know what, maybe I want to go block this linebacker, too.’

“The running back has got the linebacker. We’ve got it picked up.

“Sometimes, you know, they say the road to hell is paved with good intentions, right? I think that’s what showed up a little more often than anything.

“We tried to explain to them, and I think just coming on the other side of the game, is in games like that, you want to simplify your thought process not make it more complicated. Because a game is a game. They understood everything that was at stake there at every position, but certainly at offensive line, you could point out on film, ‘This is not something that you’ve done through these first three games and you have not done this in practice.’

“Then, all of a sudden, why are we all trying to turn into heroes now and trying to do two jobs? Just seeing that and seeing our ability to trust ourselves, just trust the play. Just do your job on the play and we’ll be fine. So I think that’s a lesson, but in terms of guys just getting whipped, they did not appear to be our issue.”

The Hurricanes (3-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) next meet Pittsburgh (3-2, 2-2) at noon Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium (ACC Network). The Canes opened as 11-point favorites, but it appears that spread has narrowed a bit.

“Pitt can play,’’ Diaz said. “They have a very old team. Their quarterback is a senior. These guys are good... Pitt has two one-point losses the past two weeks in almost freak-type games [30-29 at home against NC State and 31-30 in overtime Saturday at Boston College]. Pitt has got a lot of guys on their defense, and this is not coach talk, that would start for Clemson.’’

Last year, UM won at Pitt when former quarterback Jarren Williams replaced starter N’Kosi Perry midway through the fourth quarter and led UM to a game-winning drive, culminated by a 32-yard touchdown catch by former wideout K.J. Osborn

