Tight end Evidence Njoku ‘no longer with the Miami Hurricanes’

Two tight ends were missing from the University of Miami football practice Tuesday.

One we expected.

The other, nope.

Redshirt sophomore Evidence Njoku, the 6-6, 226-pound tight end out of New Jersey’s Wayne Hills High, is “no longer with the Miami Hurricanes,’’ per a University of Miami spokesman.

Star tight end Brevin Jordan, who has an injured left leg and was sidelined last Saturday in a walking boot, was not at practice, which wasn’t a surprise.

Njoku has played in nine games for his career, eight of them last season. He ends his career with one 11-yard catch in the 2018 regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. He was a consensus three-star prospect in high school, and ranked the No. 10 New Jersey recruit by ESPN.

Njoku is the younger brother of former UM star tight end David Njoku, a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft.

We’ll have more information after practice, when UM coach Manny Diaz addresses the media.

