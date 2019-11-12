Manny Diaz to begin speaking with Miami players who could leave early for NFL Draft

Miami Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz knows the importance of having talented juniors return for their senior seasons to not only bring their games to another level, but to be important leaders for the underclassmen.

Too many players in the recent past have left after their junior seasons only to go undrafted or be drafted disappointingly low.

Diaz said he will begin speaking this week with some of the players who potentially could leave early, whether or not it would be a good decision. They include junior running back DeeJay Dallas, first and foremost, as well as receiver Jeff Thomas. There are others as well, such as defensive end Jon Garvin, cornerback Trajan Bandy and safety Amari Carter.

“We will have those conversations this week,’’ Diaz said Tuesday after practice. “The same conversation we had a year ago with those guys — let them know that we’re here for them. We want to provide them with as much information as possible so they can make the best decision possible.

“The thing that’s important is that we’re not selfish for what’s best for Miami. Of course, obviously we want want’s best for Miami but we have to let them know that we care about them and any decision that they make and they have all the best information available to make it.”

When asked if the younger players have seen that Quarterman and Pinckney returning was the smart decision, Diaz said, “I hope so. And even, how about a Zach McCloud,’’ Diaz added of the senior linebacker who requested not to play more than four games this season so he could return next year as a redshirt senior. “[He said] ‘I tell you what, I’m going to come for a fifth.’

“Those are the type of guys that you’ve got to build a program around. And by the way, there’s no way there’s a linebacker playing better football right now than Shaq Quarterman... Shaq was playing really well all year, but since halftime of Georgia Tech, the guy has taken his game in my opinion to an All-American level... There’s no way there’s a guy playing better in the country than Shaq Quarterman.”

The Hurricanes (6-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who became bowl-eligible on Saturday after beating Louisville 52-27, are off this weekend before resuming play Nov. 23 against FIU (5-5, 3-4 Conference USA) at Marlins Park.

Off week focus

What’s the focus this week in practice and what do coaches want to get accomplished before the next game week?

Diaz “1. Stay sharp, 2. get our bodies back. It’s been a long season. It was a long grind this last little stretch of games. So get some guys that have some bumps and bruises healed up.”

Diaz also cited a “huge push academically.’’

“We only have 11 actual school days left of the academic calendar. Trying to get some guys caught up on sleep. So, really, pretty holistic in our approach this week in trying to get our guys to be the best versions that they can be here either finishing out the semester or finishing out the season.’’

Tight end news

Redshirt sophomore Evidence Njoku, the 6-6, 226-pound tight end out of New Jersey’s Wayne Hills High, is “no longer with the Miami Hurricanes,’’ per a University of Miami spokesman.

UM coach Manny Diaz said Njoku is leaving UM.

“Evidence Njoku came to me and says he intends to transfer,’’ Diaz said. “He’s a good young man. We wish him well wherever he ends up.”

Njoku is the younger brother of former UM star tight end David Njoku, a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft. The younger Njoku has played in nine games for his career, eight of them last season. He ends his career with one 11-yard catch in the 2018 regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. He was a consensus three-star prospect in high school, and ranked the No. 10 New Jersey recruit by ESPN.

Star tight end Brevin Jordan, who has an injured lower left leg and was sidelined last Saturday in a walking boot, was not at practice Tuesday, which wasn’t a surprise.

“Yeah, we held him out of practice today,’’ UM coach Manny Diaz said. “There’s not reason to... We didn’t have a very long practice today. But he is getting better and we’re hopeful that we’ll have him for next week. The signs are looking good.’’

▪ Diaz said true freshman receiver Jeremiah Payton, who has played in three games and has one catch for 23 yards, will be kept “behind the [break]-glass-in-case-of-emergency window.’’

“We just wanted to get him some experience,’’ Diaz said of Payton, who is considered a star prospect and can only play in one more game and retain his redshirt eligibility. “But we think that he’s got a big-time future...”

▪ Redshirt freshman linebacker Patrick Joyner, who has been recovering all season from injury, returned to the lineup at the end of the Louisville game.

“Pat did well when he was out there in terms of going through his reads and fitting himself in the proper gap,’’ Diaz said. “Good to get him back healthy. He is moving better than he was moving earlier in the year. He is coming back from a pretty significant injury that occurred this summer’’

Diaz said recuperating redshirt sophomore linebackers Waynmon Steed and Bradley Jennings won’t be ready for the bowl game but will have made a “full recovery by spring ball.’’

