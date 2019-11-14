Miami Hurricanes receivers come up big — even without star tight end Brevin Jordan

Replacing your top pass-catcher is never easy.

With Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan confined to a walking boot, there was no question that a large chunk of UM’s production would be missing Saturday against University of Louisville. Enter UM’s entire receiving core.

“Mike Harley, K.J., Dee Wiggins — those guys really stepped up and made some big-time plays,’“ quarterback Jarren Williams said of his receivers’ production after he set a school record with six touchdown passes in Miami’s 52-27 win.

Williams did his part to spread the love with seven different receivers recording a catch. Harley led the way with six receptions for a career-high 116 yards and two touchdowns — four of those six catches coming in UM’s initial scoring drive in the first quarter.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Not far behind was Wiggins, who finished with three catches for 85 yards and two scores.

Senior K.J. Osborn finished with three catches.

The Hurricanes now rank 37th nationally in passing offense, averaging 267.6 yards a game.

“We have a next-man-up mentality,” running back DeeJay Dallas said.

Harley credited preparation as the driving force behind his big day.

“I do everything in practice, so it’s just translating over to the game,” the junior receiver said.

Play-calling also contributed. Coach Manny Diaz said UM’s success on the ground, aided by its much-improved offensive line play, really opened the passing game.

“We wanted to run the ball downhill today,” Diaz said. “... That sets up the [run-pass option] game because now you have to devote more numbers to stop the run.”

The importance of the offensive line cannot be understated. A unit that’s statistically one of the nation’s worst showed major signs of improvement in allowing only one sack. This gave Williams the confidence to sit in the pocket and make big throws.

“They’re probably the hardest-working people that go unnoticed,” Dallas said. “The whole offense starts with the o-line.”

It’s unclear how long the Canes (6-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) will be without Jordan, though Diaz said Tuesday that he is improving and might be able to return for the next game Nov. 23 against FIU. But knowing their receiving corps can step up when needed is a source of comfort.

“That chemistry is really starting to come together,” Williams said. “We just have to keep it going.”