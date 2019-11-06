Miami could be without its most productive receiver in home finale against Louisville

The Miami Hurricanes could be without one of the top tight ends in the country Saturday against Louisville.

Manny Diaz called Brevin Jordan’s availability for Miami’s home game against the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday “a game-time decision” following practice Wednesday in Coral Gables. Jordan is dealing with an unspecified injury sustained against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday.

“Brevin’s getting better every day,” Diaz said inside the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility. “At this point, I would probably say Brevin will be a game-time decision.”

Jordan’s absence would certainly be a blow for the Hurricanes’ offense coming off an impressive performance against Florida State in Tallahassee. Jordan leads all Atlantic Coast Conference tight ends in catches, receiving yards and yards per game. The star sophomore played fewer snaps than usual at Doak Campbell Stadium and Dan Enos said Monday that Jordan is “day to day.”

“I think he’s day-to-day, so we’ll find out a lot more [Tuesday], but obviously we’re very hopeful he’ll be able to play,” the offensive coordinator said. “When he went out, I will say Will Mallory and Michael Irvin did a really, really good job in their blocking. I don’t think they had opportunities for any catches, but we use both those guys on routes. We don’t have any reservations either one of those guys in the passing game.

“Even Brian Polendey came in and did some stuff in our 22 personnel package, and did a really good job of blocking at the point of attack as well, so, really happy with Brevin — obviously, we think he’s a difference maker — but those other guys continue to come along.’’

Jordan leads Miami (5-4, 3-3) this season with 495 receiving yards and his 35 catches are second most on the team. He also has two touchdown catches and is averaging 55 receiving yards per game.

Jordan has started every game for the Hurricanes this season, but Mallory also has made starts in Miami’s two-tight end packages. The sophomore would be in line for an expanded role Saturday if Jordan is unavailable. He has three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown this season.

Jordan’s injury is another bit of bad news for the group of Hurricanes from Las Vegas, Nevada. Jordan played in high school at Bishop Gorman with safety Bubba Bolden and quarterback Tate Martell, and Bolden also sustained an injury Saturday. The defensive back’s is even more serious, though.

On Monday, Diaz announced Bolden will miss the rest of the season after injuring his right ankle while celebrating with a teammate after his first interception. In celebrating the pick, Bolden and fellow safety Gurvan Hall had a chest bump and Bolden landed awkwardly. He limped off the field in pain and went to the locker room without putting any weight on the ankle.

Miami didn’t open any portion of practice to the media this weekly. Typically, a portion of Tuesday practice is designated open for reporters to observe. No reason for the closure was given.