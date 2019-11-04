Miami safety Bubba Bolden to miss rest of the season after freak celebration injury

University of Miami safety Bubba Bolden’s third-quarter interception at Florida State will be his last play of 2019.

“We will not have Bubba for the rest of the year,’’ UM coach Manny Diaz said Monday afternoon at his press conference.

Bolden, the former USC Trojan and first-team Parade All-American who transferred to UM this season, will no longer be available because of an ankle injury.

“It’s unfortunate...’’ Diaz said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The injury occurred after Bolden got his first career interception as a Cane. In celebrating the pick, Bolden and fellow UM safety Gurvan Hall had a chest bump that finished awkwardly and left Bolden with what appeared to be a badly injured ankle.

Bolden is a redshirt sophomore.

WQAM’s Joe Rose asked Diaz earlier Monday about the celebration that led to the injury.

“The Bubba Bolden celebration was about as strong and powerful a chest pump as I’ve ever seen,’’ Rose said. “Is he going to be OK? He couldn’t enjoy the celebration, man.’’

Diaz in that radio interview: “I know. That was definitely unfortunate. You hate to see things like that happen. It’s just unlucky. But guys are enthusiastic. You want guys to be excited for their teammate. Gurvan and Bubba in essence play the same position. At times they’re battling for playing time on the field and to see the two of them celebrate together like that is really what you want to see as a coach. You don’t want to see a guy limping off after that.

“Bubba has really been coming along. He has been a really important part of our defense the last few weeks. And a really great interception… where one guy breaks up a pass and another guy gets it. This is what I love about football — last week it was Bubba breaking up a pass or forcing the fumble that led to Gurvan getting the ball. This week it was DJ Ivey with the great pass breakup to let Bubba get the ball. And that’s what great secondaries do. “

Bolden has played in five games this season.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL