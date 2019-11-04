The Miami Hurricanes landed this 5-star basketball recruit from Washington, D.C.

Five-star basketball recruit Earl Timberlake, one of the top uncommitted Class of 2020 players in the nation, announced Monday that he will attend the University of Miami.

He chose Miami over his other four finalists: Pittsburgh, Providence, Seton Hall and South Carolina.

Monday was Timberlake’s birthday, so he chose to make his decision part of his celebration.

Timberlake, a 6-6 and 215-pound wing, plays for Washington, D.C.-area powerhouse DeMatha Catholic. He is known of his defense and ability to finish at the rim. He is rated among the top 30 players nationally by 247 Sports and a top-five recruit at his position. He averaged 18.3 points and 9.6 rebounds for Team Durant in summer league competition.

He visited campus on Sept. 13.

He is the second player to commit to UM from the Class of 2020.

Matt Cross, a four-star forward from Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, chose UM over Indiana, Florida, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Butler.

Cross, who is 6-7 and 225 pounds, is a hybrid forward who was one of the hottest players on the recruiting trail this summer. He averaged 23.3 points and 9.5 rebounds in 18 games with Boston-based club BABC in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL). He plays for the same club team as former Hurricane Bruce Brown, now with the Detroit Pistons, and the same high school as UM freshman Anthony Walker.