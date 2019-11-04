This UM basketball player lost 45 lbs., faces huge test Tuesday vs No. 5 Louisville

Three years after 7-foot center Rodney Miller arrived on the University of Miami campus with a pile of accolades, he will finally get to show Hurricanes fans what he can do when he lines up against fifth-ranked Louisville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Watsco Center for the biggest opening game in program history.

He had to lose 45 pounds to earn the starting job. He is down from 285 pounds to around 240.

Miller, a Top 100 recruit from the New York City area, was the nation’s 15th-ranked center coming out of Oak Hill Academy. He played sparingly as a freshman and sophomore, then redshirted his junior year to shed weight and get in playing shape. He now has stamina, speed and mobility to go with his soft shooting touch around the basket. In an exhibition win over Flagler last Wednesday, Miller was 8-of-12 for 16 points in 19 minutes.

He and his UM teammates are eager to test themselves against Louisville’s much-hyped players, including Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year and All-American Jordan Nwora, the ACC’s leading returning scorer (17 ppg). Eighteen NBA scouts have requested passes for the game.

“Ever since I lost the weight, all my moves are sharper,” said Miller. “I’m jumping higher, running faster, moving better; and most important, on the defensive end, I’m able to guard the ball screen. College basketball’s a lot of that. I’ve been in my stance, lower than the man with the ball.”

UM assistant coach Chris Caputo said Miller’s transformation has been remarkable to watch.

“He’s 45 pounds lighter and the way the game is being played all over the world now, it’s very fast, it’s played smaller, so guys with Rod’s size, even though he has incredible touch and gifts near the basket and good feel for the game, the reality for him is you have to be able to run the floor, defend the pick and roll and move laterally and be versatile as a defender,” Caputo said. “He wasn’t going to be able to do that without getting in the best shape of his life, which I think he is right now.”

As anyone who has tried to diet knows, losing 45 pounds is not easy. It took patience, discipline, hard work and an army of support from his family and coaches.

“I did it by eating more,” Miller said, smiling. “People think, `Oh, I’m gaining weight, I need to eat less.’ No. I ate more of the right things, consistently. I ate breakfast, lunch and dinner. As a college student, with the rough schedule, sometimes you’ll skip breakfast, skip lunch and have a big dinner. That’s bad. You need to eat three healthy meals.”

He added more vegetables and fruit to his diet and cut down on sweets, including the cookies baked by UM coach Jim Larranaga’s wife, Liz.

“It was hard turning down Mrs. L’s cookies, but it was for the betterment of the team,” Miller said.

It was difficult spending last season on the bench, especially when the team was losing and down to seven healthy players. Some days were harder than others.

“I remember those days when I’d get on the scale and nothing would change,” Miller said. “It took a full year.”

UM guard Chris Lykes said: “We already know Rodney can score around the basket. He’s probably has one of the best touches for a big man that I’ve seen in a long time, so we’re definitely going to see a different Rodney Miller this year. He’s motivated.”

And, Caputo said, he can finally lead by example.

“He’s really lovable, very vocal guy, a willing leader, but if you’re not in great shape, if you’re not somebody who can walk the walk, per se, it’s hard to be a leader. Now, Rod’s starting to contribute in a way that allows those leadership qualities to come out. It’s noticeable.”