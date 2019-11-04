Podcast: Miami pounded FSU, which is reason to celebrate. But what happens from here?

It was a scene on the field Saturday after the final whistle blew at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Miami Hurricanes streamed on to the field and headed straight for the Florida State Seminoles’ midfield logo to celebrate. Next, they made their way to the corner of the stadium near their tunnel, where thousands of Miami fans had made the trek up from South Florida to root for their Hurricanes. DeeJay Dallas leaped into the crowd and about half a dozen of his teammates followed his lead.

“Man, I’m having fun,” the running back said later Saturday after finishing his postgame news conference in Tallahassee.

It has not always looked like it for Miami (5-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast) this season. It was only a little more than two weeks ago when some Hurricanes were on the verge of tears as they walked off the field in Miami Gardens following a stunning overtime loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. On Saturday, they danced on the Florida State logo and for good reason. After years and years of close calls against the Seminoles, the Hurricanes dominated their archrival in all three phases to win 27-10 — and the game wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.

Things are going well for Miami right now, but we’ve seen this story before — a great win followed by a letdown loss to an inferior opponent like, say, the Louisville Cardinals, whom the Hurricanes play Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Eye on the U podcast returns from the press box at Doak as David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Miami Herald’s Hurricanes beat writer, break down the impressive when and what it might mean for Miami heading into the homestretch of the regular season.

The Hurricanes looked like a different team this weekend, with quarterback Jarren Williams thriving behind a surprisingly excellent offensive line. At this rate, an eight-win regular season and maybe even a trip to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game next month don’t seem totally impossible.

Of course, it always looks great for Miami until it doesn’t.