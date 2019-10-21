Miami Hurricanes receiver Brian Hightower announces intention to transfer. Here’s why

University of Miami sophomore receiver Brian Hightower announced on Twitter Monday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The following statement was released on his Twitter:

“To my University of Miami family and friends...It’s been truly a blessing to be a student-athlete at THE University of Miami. I’ve made family and friends which I’ll have the rest of my life. I would like to thank Coach Mark Richt, Coach Manny Diaz, and all the members of the athletic and academic staff as well as Athletic Director Blake James. I am forever appreciative of the brothers I have made here along with the staff and U family embracing me, making my experience as great as possible. Since I arrived at the U I’ve given all I could and my fellow teammates can vouch for that. As with every decision I make, I trust the path which God has chosen for me.

“After careful consideration and discussion with my family, and THE University of Miami coaching staff, I am entering my name into the transfer portal to openly explore the best opportunities to utilize my remaining eligibility and pursue my education. I pray this decision is respected. Thank you.”

Hightower, a former four-star recruit out of IMG Academy, has appeared in all seven of Miami’s games this season, though he only caught passes against Bethune-Cookman and Central Michigan.

He has eight receptions for 88 yards, including a 51-yard performance (five receptions) in Miami’s 63-0 win over Bethune-Cookman.

As a freshman, Hightower made two starts and appeared in 10 games. He finished the season with four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

The Hurricanes are already without their third-leading receiver Jeff Thomas, who was suspended for Saturday’s 28-21 loss to Georgia Tech due to an unspecified violation of team rules. Head coach Manny Diaz said Monday afternoon that the situation regarding Thomas, who has caught 24 passes for 270 yards, is still “up in the air.”

Hightower is the second UM receiver to transfer from the program this year, as former Hurricanes receiver Lawrence Cager transferred to the University of Georgia in February.