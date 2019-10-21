Another Miami quarterback injured. N’Kosi Perry sustained separated shoulder Saturday

University of Miami quarterback N’Kosi Perry sustained a separated shoulder on Saturday in the Hurricanes’ loss to Georgia Tech, offensive coordinator Dan Enos revealed at a UM news conference on Monday afternoon.

His hurt shoulder is believed to be his left, which was injured Saturday while he was scrambling in the third quarter.

His status is unknown for this Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh, according to Enos.

Perry started the past two games because usual starter Jarren Williams has been recuperating from a right-shoulder injury to his throwing arm.

“N’Kosi played a good game, solid,’’ Enos said. “He was watching the rush a couple times and missed some open receivers and chances for big plays. He was watching the rush a little too much.

“Again, it’s tough to criticize a guy too much that has a separated shoulder and comes back into the game. I can’t express enough the admiration that I have for his courage and his competitiveness and toughness. I’ve not seen that very much in my career— a guy that went through the hit he went through, the injury that he had, and there he was playing.

“He took off and scrambled one time, so that a guy is looking at the rush, I can’t really fault N’Kosi too much other than the fact that he was playing with an extreme amount of pain trying to win a game for his team. That type of courage, that type of competitiveness, I have the utmost respect for guys that do that.

“So, we’ll live with a couple of mistakes that he made. He gave our chance to win and I’m proud of the way he competed and the way he handled that injury like that. That’s big stuff right there in my opinion.”

Perry completed 16 of 28 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. He also ran for a touchdown. This season he has played in four games, starting the past two. His overall numbers: 67 of 112 (59.8 percent) for 871 yards and eight touchdowns, with one interception.

Enos was asked specifically if Perry will be able to play Saturday at Pittsburgh.

“I don’t know,’’ Enos said. “That’s up to our doctors and medical team to establish that.”

As for Williams, Enos said, “I think he’s coming along great.”

Williams replaced Perry 20 seconds into the third quarter on Saturday. Williams completed the drive, which ended after he was sacked for 11 yards. He didn’t return.

Williams, who has played in six games this season, started the first five. He has completed 90 of 127 passes (70.9 percent) for 1,086 yards and seven touchdowns, with three interceptions.

“When he went in the game he did a really nice job...,’’ Enos said of Williams. “I thought he handled it very well. And last night at practice he looked really good.”

“We’ll see how this week unfolds but we’re hoping and keeping our fingers crossed that both guys will be available for us.’’

