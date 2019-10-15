Miami Hurricanes quarterback update from Tuesday practice media viewing

SHARE COPY LINK

The University of Miami football team practiced Tuesday morning to prepare for Saturday’s noon home game against Georgia Tech.

This is a must-win game for the Hurricanes (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) in order to stay in the race for the Coastal Division title. The Yellow Jackets (1-5, 0-3) are also in the Coastal.

Here’s what you need to know from about 25 minutes of media viewing:

▪ Jarren Williams, who has been injured (throwing shoulder) and missed UM’s Friday victory over Virginia, was on Greentree Field with the rest of the quarterbacks, but he threw substantially fewer passes than N’Kosi Perry and didn’t take as many deep shots. Perry took the first snaps Tuesday. He started and played the entire game against Virginia.

▪ Tate Martell, who transferred to UM from Ohio State but was converted to a receiver in fall camp, was, similar to last week, practicing and throwing with the quarterbacks — but wearing the offense’s usual orange practice jersey instead of the quarterbacks’ green jersey.

Coach Manny Diaz said Monday that Williams was still the starter, but that the starter for Georgia Tech would be dependent on “if he’s healthy and if he’s ready.’’

“Again, it’s two parts to it,’’ Diaz said. “If he’s healthy and he’s ready to bounce back... You know, look, when you’re the quarterback everybody is watching everything you do. So the idea of getting back there and getting back on the horse and saying, ‘Hey, let’s ride.’ Once he’s ready for that, then we’ll be ready to go.’’