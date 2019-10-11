Miami finally puts it together in critical win over Virginia to stay in ACC hunt

SHARE COPY LINK

The Miami Hurricanes finally found a way to start, finish — and win.

UM quarterback N’Kosi Perry scrambled for a 3-yard touchdown on third-and-goal with 2:31 left in the game to seal a 17-9 University of Miami victory Friday against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive at Hard Rock Stadium took 5:08 off the clock and ensured that the Hurricanes (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), even after a lousy few weeks, are still alive and in contention for the ACC’s Coastal Division title. That they defeated preseason Coastal favorite and division-leading Virginia (4-2, 2-1) was an important step. But chances are they’d have to win out in their final five ACC games, and hope that somehow they could survive a tiebreaker.

Perry, in his first 2019 start for injured starter Jarren Williams, completed 16 of 27 passes for 182 yards and 1 touchdown. He also ran for 18 yards and the final touchdown on nine carries.

Miami’s defense held the Cavaliers to three field goals and also came up big with two goal-line stands. The Canes amassed five sacks and seven tackles for loss and held Virginia to 318 yards — only 74 of them rushing — and 4.4 yards per play.

The Canes won despite only 265 yards of offense.

DeeJay Dallas, who scored Miami’s only other touchdown, had 13 carries for 63 yards, plus two catches for 14 yards and a touchdown.

The Hurricanes struck first on their opening drive, marching 78 yards on 11 plays.

Perry tossed completions of 13 yards to tight end Brevin Jordan, 27 yards to K.J. Osborn and 10 yards to Jeff Thomas to bring the Canes to the Virginia 28-yard line. After a 3-yard Perry rush to the 25 and a third-and-7 completion that gained no yards, Miami faced a fourth-and-7 from the UVA 25.

With kicker Bubba Baxa’s repeated accuracy problems, UM coach Manny Diaz dared not attempt a field goal. Instead, Perry darted left for a 10-yard gain and first down at the UVA 15. After tailback Dallas lost 2 yards, Perry threw a screen to Dallas, who zigged and zagged to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown.

Baxa, whose only job Friday was kickoffs, sat on the sideline as virtually unknown walk-on Turner Davidson made the extra point to put UM up 7-0. Davidson later kicked a 19-yard field goal with 10:06 left in the final quarter to give UM a 10-6 lead.

After that, nothing for the Canes in the first half. Three of the next four drives were three-and-outs, and the other went six plays for 6 yards.

Perry, who completed 5 of 6 passes for 67 yards on the first drive, went into the locker room at halftime with 61 passing yards after a pair of -3-yard completions in the second quarter. He was sacked twice in the first half.

Cavalier quarterback Bryce Perkins, who completed his first nine passes, finished 25 of 41 for 252 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Miami’s defense pitched a shutout until the final play of the first half.

The Canes, who moved aggressive redshirt freshman defensive end Greg Rousseau into the starting lineup, would have gone into halftime with a shutout had they not blown a third-and-14 from the UVA 43. Cornerback DJ Ivey slipped on the play, and senior wideout Hasise Dubois was all alone for a 49-yard catch that took the Cavs to the UM 8.

After three incompletions, Brian Delaney kicked a 25-yard field goal as the half ended.

Virginia might have had more, but UM defensive tackle Pat Bethel blocked a 38-yard field goal attempt with 4:41 left in the second quarter.

UM cornerback Trajan Bandy later recovered a Mike Hollins fumble forced by defensive tackle Jon Ford, but the Canes went three-and-out and Virginia took over.

Miami held the Cavs to a field goal with 14:28 left in the game — after four consecutive plays from inside the Miami 10-yard line. UM stopped the Cavs at the 1, but Brian Delaney’s 21-yard field goal ricocheted off the right upright and right through the uprights to make it 7-6.

Canes safety Amari Carter was penalized and ejected for targeting in that drive. It was his second targeting penalty of the season.

This story will be updated.