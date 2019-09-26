Despite one sack, this Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman has been a ‘bright spot’

Miami Hurricanes Jonathan Garvin says nobody in the ACC is gonna lay down Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin (97) speaks with the media after practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin (97) speaks with the media after practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

It didn’t take long for Jonathan Garvin to get in the backfield on the play.

On second and 14, the University of Miami Hurricanes defensive end blew by Central Michigan’s offensive tackle, and before CMU quarterback David Moore could turn to see him coming, Garvin grabbed him from behind, ripped the ball out for linebacker Pat Bethel to recover a few yards back and slammed Moore to the ground.

Garvin had waited four games to finally bring an opposing quarterback to the turf. It was one of four UM sacks in the victory against the Chippewas, and it was one of three turnovers the defense forced.

“It feels great, especially the impact it had on the game,” Garvin said of recording his first sack of the season. “Especially being able to strip the ball out and cause a turnover. It was good for the momentum of the team and to keep us going and really to prevent either three points or seven points, regardless. Because they were deep in our territory.”

It was also the first time since the season opener that Miami’s defense forced multiple turnovers in a game, which is a performance to build on as the Hurricanes (2-2, 0-2 ACC) resume ACC play next week against Virginia Tech (2-1, 0-1 ACC) — a team that has lost five fumbles this season.

“We changed up what we did, especially for this game [against CMU],” Garvin said after UM’s Wednesday practice. “So it allowed us to get after the passer more. So, of course, if you allow us to do it, we’ll do it.”

That notoriety of keeping pressure on opposing quarterbacks hasn’t always translated to the stat sheet this season for Garvin, who had already recorded 1.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss through four games last year.

In addition to his first sack last week, it was also the only game this season in which he was credited for a full tackle for loss. He had a half tackle against North Carolina and Bethune-Cookman.

“Really, all we can do is work hard because nothing is guaranteed,” Garvin said. “You can win a rush, doesn’t necessarily mean you get a sack...But it’s still the same mentality: Just keep going. Just be relentless.”

His one sack is tied for third on the team behind redshirt freshman Gregory Rousseau (3.0) and junior defensive back Trajan Bandy (2.0). He’s tied for fourth on the team in tackles for loss (four).

Garvin finished last season with 5.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss, both career highs. This season, with the departure of former defensive end Joe Jackson, Garvin is drawing more, if not most, of the attention from opposing offensive lines.

“Yeah, they’re there,” Garvin said of opponents sending more double teams his way, “because it’s not able to be spread out as much, at least not yet, because these guys are making their mark. But when you had Joe Jackson on the other side of you first, of course, everything was going to him. So, since they ran to me, of course, I can make all the plays. But now, that’s not the way it is now. It’s the opposite.

“So, with them bringing everything to me, you get double, triple, sometimes as many as four guys can be on me. So, all you gotta do is keep fighting and just keep on going.”

Despite Garvin’s drop in numbers from a season ago, defensive coordinator Blake Baker said the 6-foot-4, 256-pound junior has been a bright spot at the defensive end position this fall, and that he’s been consistent in his ability to generate pressure and make the plays when they’re there.

Garvin said having teams focus the protection on his side each game can get frustrating at times, but he added that he understands the reason.

“It’s frustrating and prideful,” he said. “I would feel disrespected if they didn’t, but they need to, and it shows in the game.”