Miami Hurricanes land oral commitment from talented Miramar defensive back

The Miami Hurricanes added to their Class of 2020 on Wednesday, landing an oral commitment from a South Florida defensive back.

Brian Balom, a three-star safety from Miramar, announced his pledge to Miami on Wednesday, bolstering the Hurricanes’ secondary in the 2020 recruiting class.

“I would like to thank God for allowing me to be in this position. This has been an eye opening process that has a significant impact on my future,” Balom wrote on Twitter. “With that being said, I feel comfortable in announcing that I have committed to The University of Miami!”

He added: “Why not make the crib great?”

Balom, the No. 69 safety in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the 2020 class, claims more than a dozen scholarship offers and spent the weekend visiting the Louisville Cardinals. Miami, however, quickly vaulted to the top of Balom’s list when it offered him in the summer.

He thrust himself on to the Hurricanes’ radar in June when Miramar won one of the 7-on-7 tournaments at a Manny Diaz Football Camp, and Balom secured an invitation to Paradise Camp. At Miami’s signature recruiting event, Balom did enough to earn an offer from the hometown team.

The 6-foot, 179-pound senior joins four-star cornerback Jaiden Francois, three-star safety Keshawn Washington, three-star cornerbacks Daran Branch and Marcus Clarke, and three-star safety Justin Hodges as defensive backs in the 2020 class, although the Hurricanes are recruiting Hodges as a cornerback. Miami also holds a pledge from three-star athlete Xavier Restrepo, who plays both wide receiver and strong safety at Deerfield Beach.

The Hurricanes’ recruiting class remains ranked No. 13 in the country with Balom’s commitment. The defensive back is the first player to commit to Miami in nearly two months as the Hurricanes have struggled to begin coach Manny Diaz’s tenure.