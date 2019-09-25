Two Miami Hurricanes at practice Wednesday after being nicked up recently

Hurricane Walk before the start of Miami vs Central Michigan Game Hurricane Walk before the start of the University of Miami vs Central Michigan Game on September 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Walk before the start of the University of Miami vs Central Michigan Game on September 21, 2019.

Mark Pope and DeeJay Dallas both went down with injuries in the last two weeks for the Miami Hurricanes, and both were out on the practice field Wednesday as Miami worked during its bye week.

Pope missed the Hurricanes’ 17-12 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday with a left ankle/foot injury and Dallas limped off the field in the fourth quarter of the victory. Coach Manny Diaz said after the game he did not have an immediate update on Dallas’ status.

Dallas was a full participant in the portion of practice open to media Wednesday. The running back led Miami on to Greentree Field out of the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility and went through full drills in an individual period and did not have any apparent injuries.

Pope, however, worked off to the side with strength and conditioning coach David Feeley and athletic trainer Vinny Scavo. With his left ankle wrapped, Pope went through mobility and footwork drills, along with striker Gilbert Frierson, who played the entire game Saturday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Pope sustained his injury in the second half of the Hurricanes’ rout of the FCS Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Sept. 14 and missed practices through at least last Wednesday.

Miami (2-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) is off this weekend and preparing to return to the Hard Rock Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5 against the Virginia Tech Hokies.