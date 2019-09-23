Highly touted Puerto Rican guard Andre Curbelo says Miami Hurricanes are in his final 5

Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañga satisfied with the performance of his team Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larrañga talks to the media after the University of Miami defeats Stephen F. Austin 96-58 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larrañga talks to the media after the University of Miami defeats Stephen F. Austin 96-58 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

Another talented Puerto Rican point guard might be headed to the University of Miami, following in the footsteps of former Hurricanes stars Guillermo Diaz and Angel Rodriguez.

Andre Curbelo, a four-star recruit out of Long Island Lutheran High, announced Monday afternoon that his final five schools are: Miami, Indiana, Illinois, Oregon and St. John’s. Curbelo is rated the No. 55 player in the Class of 2020 and the ninth-best point guard in the nation.

Miami head coach Jim Larranaga and top assistant Chris Caputo visited Curbelo in New York last week and were in Puerto Rico Sunday to meet with Curbelo’s family.

Rodriguez, a fiery point guard, played for UM from 2014 to 2016 and has played pro in France, Israel, Puerto Rico and the NBA G-League. He led the team to the Sweet 16.

Diaz, a former volleyball player known for his leaping ability, played for the Canes from 2003 to 2006 and was picked in the second round of the 2006 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. He has spent most of his pro career playing overseas.

Miami’s large Hispanic community, and UM’s history with Rodriguez and Diaz are said to be big factors in Curbelo’s interest in the Hurricanes.

UM is also in the mix for 6-5 guard Niels Lane of Roselle (NJ) Catholic High. He visited Miami last weekend, and is also considering Florida, UConn, Texas, and Providence. He is rated the No. 14 shooting guard in the 2020 Class.

Thank you to all the schools that have recruited me after speaking with my family & coach these are my final five schools...️ pic.twitter.com/6Wv2Svfjab — Andre Curbelo (@papicurbelo11) September 23, 2019

A few weeks ago, Miami got its first verbal commitment from the Class of 2020.

Matt Cross, a four-star forward from Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, chose UM over Indiana, Florida, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Butler.

Cross, who is 6-7 and 225 pounds, is a hybrid forward who was one of the hottest players on the recruiting trail this summer. He averaged 23.3 points and 9.5 rebounds in 18 games with Boston-based club BABC in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL). He plays for the same club team as former Hurricane Bruce Brown, now with the Detroit Pistons, and the same high school as UM freshman Anthony Walker.

Recruiting site 247Sports has Cross ranked No. 78 overall and No. 19 among small forwards. Cross is a native of Beverly, Mass.