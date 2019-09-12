ACC basketball schedule released. Here’s when Duke, FSU and Virginia play at Miami

The University of Miami men’s basketball, led by point guard Chris Lykes (2), will play home games against Louisville, Duke, Florida State, Virginia and Syracuse Miami Herald

Circle these dates on your calendars, University of Miami men’s basketball fans: Nov. 5 vs. Louisville, Jan. 4 vs Duke, Jan. 18 vs. Florida State, March 4 vs Virginia, March 9 vs Syracuse.

Those are the marquee games on the Hurricanes’ home schedule, which was announced late Thursday night by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Miami will play 11 games against teams that reached the 2019 NCAA Tournament, and six of those will be at the Watsco Center, including the March 4 game against defending national champion Virginia.

The Duke game will be on ESPN. The Canes play back-to-back road games at Duke Jan. 21 and at North Carolina Jan. 25.

Eleven of the Hurricanes’ ACC games -- including the opener against Louisville, the Virginia game, and both FSU games -- will be televised on the ACC Network, which currently is not available to many fans in South Florida.

“The ACC is the best league in the country and we expect this season will be no different,” said UM coach Jim Larranaga. “Each and every game in this conference is a true test and we look forward to facing the nation’s best teams night in and night out.”

For ticket information, call 1-800-GO-CANES.