The world can’t get enough of Jimmy Murphy.  UM Miller School of Medicine, you listening?

The world can’t get enough of Jimmy Murphy.

And Murphy can’t get enough of the University of Miami.

Murphy is UM’s former walk-on-turned-scholarship running back and special teams wizard who is listed as 5-7 and 195 pounds and scored his first college touchdown Saturday in the fourth quarter of UM’s victory against Bethune-Cookman.

His jubilant celebration, punctuated with a cartwheel/front flip, earned Miami an excessive celebration penalty, but not before Murphy captured the hearts of football fans throughout the nation. He spoke again to reporters Wednesday after practice.

Score a TD

Do a Flip @CanesFootball's Jimmy Murphy out here living his best life pic.twitter.com/qVxdRzZvVz — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 14, 2019

“To be honest with you, I’m not used to all of it,’’ said Murphy, 24, when asked how he has handled the national attention after his touchdown was posted on social media. “So it’s kind of like a culture shock. I want it to all be for my teammates. It’s not about me. It’s a team game. I did my part.’’

If and when his football career ends, Murphy wants to go to medical school — the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine if he can.

“I have to take a semester and study for the MCAT and get ready to go,’’ he said. “I definitely want to give football a try. I want to make sure that book is completely closed before anything else. ...You have just great people here. You have the Lennar [Foundation Medical] Center right here on campus. You have so many connections here. It works out for me, so I’m really excited.

“I’m thinking of sports medicine and [being] an orthopedic surgeon. That’s my plan, to come back here. I don’t want to go too far from this team.“

Said UM coach Manny Diaz earlier this week on WQAM: “Jimmy Murphy is awesome. But make no mistake, he plays the entire game on special teams. ...Put your eyes on Jimmy Murphy. He is a dude. He downed the ball on the 1-yard line [after a punt]. He’s an inspiration on our football team.

“He’s got some instincts, but the thing is he goes a million miles an hour. You can’t help but respect that.’’

UM quarterback Jarren Williams was asked Wednesday if he expected Murphy to become a national phenomenon.

“I mean, I kind of did,’’ Williams said. “After that game, yeah, I said, ‘I know this is going to be all over ESPN.’ Jimmy, he works really hard and we feed off him. He always brings that energy, as you can see.

“He’ll run up-back, up-back 500 yards and still has got that energy. He’s a guy that just brings it every play, every day... And he’s a very selfless guy. We’re all really happy for him.’’