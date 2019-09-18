Miami injury updates for several players, three of whom Diaz hopes will play Saturday

Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats UM fans show their support before the start of the Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UM fans show their support before the start of the Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

University of Miami coach Manny Diaz said striker Romeo Finley and running back Lorenzo Lingard were back at practice Wednesday, three days before the Hurricanes meet Central Michigan at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Diaz confirmed Lingard has been cleared to play Saturday against the Chippewas.

Sophomore receiver Mark Pope, who sustained what appeared to be a left ankle/foot injury in the second half of last Saturday’s UM victory over Bethune-Cookman, did not practice.

“Pope, we’re still hopeful,’’ Diaz said. “Pope will probably be a game-time decision.”

Finley sustained an undisclosed injury in the second half of the victory against Bethune-Cookman.

Lingard, who has not played since sustaining a season-ending knee injury during an October 2018 practice, was hurt (undisclosed) in practice Sept. 11, Diaz previously told reporters, adding after the BC-U game that he was “fine.”

When asked Wednesday if Lingard went through concussion protocol, the coach said, “We can’t talk about specifics of injuries like that. But like I said, it’s good to see him back running around out there today. He was on the field today.“

“Did Finley, Lingard or Pope — did any of them practice?” Diaz was asked specifically.

“Yeah,’’ Diaz responded. “Finley and Lingard were out on the field today.

Also out participating in part of practice Wednesday was defensive tackle Nesta Silvera and linebacker Pat Joyner. Silvera sustained a right foot injury in late July and underwent surgery in early August.

“Yeah, you know what, the news and outlook has all been good on him,’’ Diaz said of Silvera. “I don’t have a date, like this will be the day for sure that he’ll be back. But actually Nesta and [linebacker] Pat Joyner both joined the team for flex today. So that’s all the running, going back and forth and rolls and things like that.

“He’s starting to get excited that it’s not too far off.’’

Added Diaz: “Everything has been very positive, putting in hard work days. The mood is, it’s Wednesday and it’s hard and it’s designed to be hard. The only thing we can do this week is beat Central Michigan. That’s the only thing we can accomplish.’’