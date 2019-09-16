Two former national stars about to play for Miami Hurricanes, with another in question

Miami Hurricanes Coach Manny Diaz speaks about defeating Bethune-Cookman 63-0. Miami Hurricanes Coach Manny Diaz speaks about defeating Bethune-Cookman 63-0 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes Coach Manny Diaz speaks about defeating Bethune-Cookman 63-0 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

University of Miami football coach Manny Diaz delivered uplifting news Monday, two days after the Hurricanes’ 63-0 blowout of the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Diaz told WQAM that former five-star running back Lorenzo Lingard should be ready to play on Saturday against Central Michigan in a 4 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.

He also said that safety Bubba Bolden, a former Parade All-American who first played with the Southern Cal Trojans, has been cleared by the NCAA to play against Virginia Tech at home on Oct. 5.

Lingard “got banged up in practice on Wednesday,’’ Diaz said. “By all accounts he should be good to go for Central Michigan.’’

The 6-0, 202-pound Lingard, out of Orange City University High, sustained a left knee injury in practice last October after he had played in six games. Playing time had been sparse for Lingard, whom the 247Sports.com composite rankings pegged as the No. 2 running back in the Class of 2018. He had been stuck behind veteran Travis Homer, now in the NFL, and current top tailback DeeJay Dallas.

Lingard rushed 17 times for 136 yards with two touchdowns last year, averaging 8 yards a carry.

“That’s me and Cam’s boy,’’ Dallas said last week of Lingard. “We just always tell Lo, ‘Lo, it’s going to come.’ I tell him all the time, ‘It’s going to pop. When your number is called, bro, you’re going to go ballistic.’ I tell him all the time, ‘Just stay faithful, bro. Just stay faithful.’’’

As for Bolden, the Hurricanes need him badly.

Bolden, who is healthy, arrived at UM in early August. The 6-3, 200-pound redshirt sophomore who wears No. 21, has practiced but has been unable to play because of NCAA transfer protocal. He formerly played at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High with Canes quarterback/receiver Tate Martell and tight end Brevin Jordan. He spent the 2017 season at USC (13 games, eight tackles) and then attended a junior college.

Bolden was rated the nation’s seventh-best safety by Rivals for the recruiting class of 2017, and 61st-best overall athlete. He was also a Max Preps first-team All-American and USA Today All-Nevada Defensive Player of the Year. Bolden had 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions (one touchdown return), one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and one blocked field goal as Bishop Gorman won its eighth consecutive state title in 2016 and third straight USA Today national championship.

But Diaz on Monday was not specific about Canes receiver Mark Pope, who injured what appeared to be his left foot/ankle after a breakout performance on Saturday with 92 receiving yards and a 21-yard rush.

“The foot deal — we’ll find [out] a little bit more as the week goes on,’’ Diaz said of Pope. He said that “hopefully it’s not too bad,’’ and then spoke about Pope, a former Miami Southridge five-star recruit, and his abilities finally blossoming. “This is the game and the day we’ve been waiting on,’’ Diaz said of Pope’s performance against the Wildcats.

