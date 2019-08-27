Jarren Williams responds to Dan Enos: ‘It’s going to make me great in the long run’

UM quarterback Jarren Williams responds to coach Dan Enos Criticism UM quarterback Jarren Williams responds to criticism of his performance by offensive coordinator Dan Enos after practice at Greentree Practice Field at the University of Miami on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UM quarterback Jarren Williams responds to criticism of his performance by offensive coordinator Dan Enos after practice at Greentree Practice Field at the University of Miami on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

A day after University of Miami offensive coordinator Dan Enos spoke publicly about how redshirt freshman quarterback Jarren Williams was disappointing and ‘did not play well enough to win’ in his first college start, a 24-20 loss to the Florida Gators, Williams responded.

“He’s a perfectionist,’’ Williams said Tuesday. “If you’re anything short of that he’s going to let you know. He expects perfection and we rep it day in and day out. That’s what he expects from us because that’s what we need.”

Does he like that kind of coaching?

“I love that because I feel like it’s going to make me great in the long run,’’ Williams said. “It’s tough, but it’s only going to make me better.”

Williams completed 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions. In the first half he was nearly perfect statistically, completing 12 of 14 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. But he was sacked 10 times — and Enos said that half of those sacks were Williams’ fault.

“I think I had him down for five of the sacks [being his fault] — 100 percent on the quarterback,’’ Enos said Monday.

Williams, like his teammates, plans to build on the opener and use it as a learning tool.

“I feel like, that was my first college game, just having that experience now, just kind of understanding how things go in the game, the play clock, with a lot of different things,’’ the quarterback said. “I feel like I kind of got a better understanding of how things work out there, so I’ll be a lot more prepared now going into my second game.

“I expect to play a lot better.”

Willliams said his offensive tackles — true freshman Zion Williams guarding his blind side and redshirt freshman John Campbell on the right side — were taking the experience “really well.’’

“For the most part,’’ Williams said, “I feel like they did a really good job going against the defense. It’s a great first experience for them. That game, going against that talented D-line, is only going to make us better.”

