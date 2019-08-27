SoLo D, you listening? Miami tailback DeeJay Dallas wants a ‘turnover rings’ song

UM’s DeeJay Dallas feels like everybody is going to swag jack us a little bit UM's DeeJay Dallas feels like everybody is going to swag jack the team a little bit while commenting to the media after practice on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UM's DeeJay Dallas feels like everybody is going to swag jack the team a little bit while commenting to the media after practice on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

The Hurricanes didn’t win the game against the Gators.

But they did earn a little hardware.

Running back DeeJay Dallas, who led both teams with 95 yards rushing Saturday and added 37 yards receiving in the Camping World Kickoff, spoke Monday about how he approves of the new “turnover rings” introduced at the opener.

“Now everybody going to try to swag jack us a little bit,’’ Dallas said. “But hey, it’s starting a little buzz with the offense getting the rings. Just like the turnover chain.

“Hope we get a song,’’ Dallas said, sending a shout out to Miami rapper SoLo D. “Shoot. If you listening Solo D, we need a song.

“So, yeah, I like the rings. We have fun.”

The sparkly four-finger rings, which weigh 100 grams, are made of orange-and-green sapphires and contain close to 500 stones. They spell “Hurri” on the right hand and “canes’’ on the left.

After tight end Brevin Jordan debuted the first ones for a 25-yard touchdown reception, Dallas earned his after he sprinted 50 yards to put UM up 20-17 early in the fourth quarter.

“The objective behind the ring is, when you score a touchdown it’s not a one-man job,’’ Dallas said. “Yeah, I held the rings up, but I went and I shared it with the O-line because those are the boys who do the grunt work up front. I appreciate that.”

As for the new “305” turnover chain, a Cuban-link chain with the giant, bejeweled 305 area code hanging from it, Canes defensive end Scott Patchan earned the first one Saturday by recovering a Feleipe Franks fumble early in the second quarter.

Safety Amari Carter also got one for an interception, as did striker Romeo Finley. Linebacker Shaq Quarterman wore his after a fumble recovery.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Scott Patchan (71) earns the turnover chain on a turnover in the second quarter as the University of Miami plays the University of Florida at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, August 24, 2019. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

“Oh, it was beautiful. It was amazing,’’ fellow end Jon Garvin said Tuesday. “I was glad to see it come out so many times.

“I was really happy for him,’’ Garvin said of Patchan. “He jumped up and I was like, ‘Oh, man!’ He’s been great. He’s been working hard. He’s been doing his thing and honestly he deserved it.

