Miami will reportedly be without a potential starter in opener against Florida Gators

Although University of Miami football coach Manny Diaz said twice this week that he expected all his players to travel to Orlando to face the Gators in the Camping World Kickoff, there has been a report that one key contributor will not play Saturday.

Cornerback DJ Ivey, a 6-1, 195-pound sophomore who was listed as a co-starter in UM’s depth chart released this past week, will reportedly miss Miami’s season opener.

Former Hurricanes punter Brian Monroe, now an analyst for WQAM, first posted the news Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

“Unfortunate news that the canes defense will not be at full strength tonight,’’ Monroe tweeted. Dj Ivey is out. Next man up. #canes.’’

As of late afternoon, it was unknown whether he had made the trip and why he won’t play.

“We expect to have everyone there on Saturday,” Diaz first said Monday, when asked if he foresees “anyone not traveling to Orlando for the game based on rules violation.”

Diaz indicated the same Wednesday.

UM has not yet responded to the Miami Herald for comment on the report.

Ivey, who was a three/four-star prospect when he played at South Dade High School, saw mostly special-teams action last season in 11 games.

With Ivey suspended, sophomore Al Blades Jr., is on track to make his first start with veteran Trajan Bandy.

The only other scholarship cornerbacks for this game are true freshmen Te’Cory Couch out of Chaminade-Madonna and Christian Williams of Daphne, Alabama.

Former UM redshirt freshman cornerback Nigel Bethel announced Aug. 16 that he was transferring.