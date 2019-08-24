Florida Gators take a wild, thrilling — often ugly — victory against Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) battles Florida Gators defensive back Donovan Stiner (13) on a 40 yard run in the second quarter as the University of Miami plays the University of Florida at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, August 24, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

In a game every bit as exhilarating and fierce as a Miami-Florida game should be, the No. 8 Gators ultimately took the prize — and bragging rights for at least five years — with a 24-20 victory in the Camping World Kickoff on Saturday in Orlando.

The game marked the opening of the 150th year of college football in front of 66,543 crazed fans.

There were five lead changes, four Miami takeaways, a missed 27-yard-field goal that would have given UM a 6-point lead in the fourth quarter and a muffed Miami punt return by Jeff Thomas that allowed UF to take a four-point lead.

And that was just some of the absurdity.

The teams combined for 23 penalties for 225 yards — 14 of them for 125 yards by the Hurricanes and eight for 85 by the Gators.

And Hurricanes redshirt freshman quarterback Jarren Williams, making his first career start in his second college game, was sacked 10 times, hit at least three more times and left scrambling a bunch.

The Canes had three false starts, two delays of game, an illegal substitution and three holding penalties and a chop block among their miscues.

Miami outgained Florida 308-306.

The Canes looked every bit the part of a new team under a head coach, Manny Diaz, making his debut — but they still fought to the bitter end.

Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks completed 17 of 27 passes for 254 yards and touchdowns to Kadarius Toney and Lamical Perine — and he rushed 3 yards for the decisive touchdown with 8:18 left in the game.

But Franks also threw two interceptions.

Williams was 19 of 29 for 214 yards and a 25-yard touchdown to tight end Brevin Jordan in his debut.

UM’s defense held the Gators to 52 rushing yards. The Canes, who were held to 94 net rushing yards, were led by DeeJay Dallas, who had 95 yards and a 50-yard touchdown on 12 carries.

And UF’s Josh Hammond, out of Hallandale High, led all receivers with 93 yards on four catches.

This might be The New Miami, but chances are Diaz will soon impart some ancient history to his players. Specifically, UM opened its 1983 season with a 28-3 loss to Florida — and then won the next 11 to earn its first national title.

That obviously doesn’t mean these Hurricanes will do the same.

What’s the one thing you anticipate needing to be solved first? Diaz was asked by ESPN before the game.

“Adversity,’’ Diaz said. “It’s coming and can we handle it because that’s something that we have not done great in the past. It’s been a major part of our offseason. We know that to have any type of success, our level of competition can’t drop and so I’m looking forward to seeing how we respond... And can we stay poised and carry out our jobs under that type of atmosphere?”

Down 17-13 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter after an 8-yard touchdown run by Gators tailback Perine, Tate Martell, seemingly converted from a quarterback to a wide receiver, took a fake handoff from Dallas in the wildcat formation. Dallas then sprinted 50 yards into the end zone for the fourth lead change of the night to put the Canes up 20-17 with 14:15 left.

Miami safety Amari Carter intercepted Franks less than a minute later, and UM got to within 10 yards of another score, but Bubba Baxa, who had hit field goals of 36 and 42 yards earlier, missed a 27-yard field goal attempt wide left and the Gator fans went wild.

Thanks to two Miami takeaways and Williams’ exceptional play in the first half, the Hurricanes not only stayed in the game, they went into the locker room leading 13-7 at halftime.

When Gators coach Dan Mullen was asked by ESPN where the Gators momentum went in the second quarter, he said, “Dropping the ball. We didn’t even have a turnover — we just [gave] it to them twice.’’

Redshirt senior Scott Patchan, making his first career start, had the first fumble recovery of a Franks blunder with a bit more than 13 minutes left in the second quarter. The gleeful Patchan then earned the third edition of the beloved turnover chain: giant gold links with a huge bejeweled “3-0-5” charm hanging from it.

The UM fans began chanting “3-0-5! 3-0-5! 3-0-5!”

Senior linebacker Shaquille Quarterman earned the next turnover chain with nearly 11 minutes left in the second quarter, when he recovered Malik Davis’ fumble. Five plays later, UM’s Baxa kicked his 42-yard field goal to put the Canes within 1 at 7-6.

Williams then threw his first career touchdown pass to Jordan. The ball skimmed off UF linebacker Jonathan Greenard’s fingers and into the arms of a leaping Jordan, who bounced off a tackle and into the end zone. The already buoyant Jordan was greeted by Miami’s first “touchdown rings’’ — a ring for each hand that spelled Hurri-Canes.

Miami jubilantly went into the locker room, but the euphoria was not to last.