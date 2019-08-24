Miami Hurricanes unveil the Dan Enos offense against Florida and there’s enough to like

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams (15). looks to pass in the second quarter as the University of Miami plays the University of Florida at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, August 24, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Dan Enos’ options were limited Saturday. It was his first game as the Miami Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator, and he had a quarterback making his first career start and two tackles doing the same, all against one of the best defenses in the Southeastern Conference.

The postgame stat sheet told the story of the coordinator’s challenges. Jarren Williams was sacked 10 times. The offensive line committed three false starts. The Hurricanes were bitten by three delays of game and an illegal substitution penalty.

Miami’s first drive in Orlando told the story of how the quarterbacks coach plans to solve it. The quarterback was a perfect 5 of 5 with 61 yards and the Hurricanes (0-1) kicked a field goal to score first at Camping World Stadium. Even in a 24-20 loss to the No. 8 Florida Gators, Enos provided the first bit of proof with Miami he is the quarterback whisperer he was touted as when he arrived in South Florida

The reason: He made everything simple for the redshirt freshman playing for the first time against a non-FCS opponent.

Williams’ first completion was beautiful in its simplicity — a simple swing pass to tight end Brevin Jordan on the left side of the formation. The ball was out of Williams’ hands in nearly an instant and Jordan charged forward for a 17-yard gain. An inexperienced — and maybe inadequate — offensive line wasn’t an issue.

It was the same for most of Williams’ five throws on the drive to give the Hurricanes an immediate 3-0 lead. He threw another short pass to wide receiver K.J. Osborn for another 18-yard gain, and picked up 15 and 10 on two more quick throws to Jordan. Miami moved all the way to the Gators’ 14-yard line, but a sack by Florida (1-0) forced the Hurricanes to settle for three points.

It was the only time Miami moved the ball with anything resembling ease in the first game of the season. Otherwise, Enos’ moments of brilliance came in, well, moments.

The Hurricanes’ two biggest plays both came courtesy of running back DeeJay Dallas, both when Miami was floundering on offense and trailing its archrival.

Another sack had the Hurricanes pushed back into a second-and-19 situation at their own 45 with the clock winding down in the second quarter. Miami took a timeout with 1:14 left and Enos had the perfect call. The assistant coach dialed up a screen to Dallas, who made a one-handed grab and rumbled 40 yards to the 15. Two plays later, Williams hit Jordan for his first career touchdown pass.

In the fourth quarter, Enos dialed up another perfect call to his running back. This time, Tate Martell was the quarterback on the field, only he was lined up in the slot. Dallas took a direct snap, faked a handoff to the redshirt sophomore and darted to his left, through a hole in the defense and 50 yards to the end zone to give the Hurricanes a 20-17 lead.