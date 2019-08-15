UM, Manny Diaz to Canes fans: Demand Comcast carries ACC Network — or switch cable 

Miami Hurricanes open fall camp in Manny Diaz era The University of Miami had its first session of 2019 fall football camp on Friday night, July 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The University of Miami had its first session of 2019 fall football camp on Friday night, July 26, 2019.

It’s crunch time.

Miami Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz posted a video Thursday urging South Florida Canes fans to contact Comcast and tell the company it needs to carry the soon-to-be debuted ACC Network — or else, added UM athletics in a written message, “make the switch’’ to another cable company.

Thousands of University of Miami football fans have Comcast/Xfinity or AT&T U-verse cable carriers, which are South Florida’s major cable providers.

The ACC Network will debut Aug. 22 and has already announced it will carry UM’s opening Atlantic Coast Conference game Sept. 7 at North Carolina. at 8 p.m and the Sept. 14 home opener against Bethune-Cookman at 4 p.m.

UM opens the season on national TV Aug. 24 against the Florida Gators.

“Hey, Canes fans,’’ Diaz begins, “the ACC Network is coming on Aug. 22, and Comcast has yet to reach an agreement to carry the network. Please call or contact Comcast via social media and tell them you want ACC Network.”

The Twitter post with Diaz includes this written message: “If you are a @Comcast subscriber contact @ComcastCares and demand @accnetwork today or make the switch to a provide listed on getaccn.com.

“We want you [to] catch all the Canes action for all sports all season long. #WeDoThis.”

After Diaz’s short videotaped message, the post lists how to contact Comcast by phone (800-934-6489), with its Twitter handles of @Comcast and @xfinity listed, as well as facebook.com/xfinity.

Calling all Canes fans!



If you are a @Comcast subscriber contact @ComcastCares and demand @accnetwork today or make the switch to a provider listed on https://t.co/pKmkCAoSng.



We want you can catch all the Canes action for all sports all season long. #WeDoThis pic.twitter.com/VWhdrmRcl3 — Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) August 15, 2019

DirectTV, Fios, Google Fiber, Optimum, Vue and Hulu TV have already struck deals with the ACC Network.

Additionally, you will be unable to watch ACC Network games through Watch ESPN or on a computer or handheld device unless your TV service has a deal for ACC Network, per an ESPN spokesperson, the Herald recently reported.

ESPN is partnering with the ACC to run the network, and it appears many folks will be scrambling to watch the games (from all sports) that are broadcast solely on the new network.

“Contact your carrier if they’re not carrying it and demand that you want it,’’ ACC commissioner John Swofford said last month at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina. “”It’s a consumer sort of thing. Be passionate when you do it.’’

