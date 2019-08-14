Miami Hurricanes safety enters transfer portal less than two weeks before opener

UM’s Ephraim Banda comments on safeties Carter and Hall Miami Hurricanes Co-Defensive Coordinator Ephraim Banda comments on safeties Amari Carter and Gurvan Hall after practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes Co-Defensive Coordinator Ephraim Banda comments on safeties Amari Carter and Gurvan Hall after practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

The University of Miami has lost a player to the transfer portal.

Approaching midnight Tuesday, Hurricanes safety Derrick Smith, a 6-2, 220-pound junior, announced on social media that he was leaving Miami and “open for recruitment.’’

Smith, who graduated from Jacksonville Trinity Christian, did not practice late Tuesday afternoon.

“To the Miami Nation effective today, I would like to inform you, I am no longer on the University of Miami football team, Smith posted on Twitter. “I would truly like to thank the Coaches Mark Richt, Manny Diaz, Ephraim Banda, and my recruiting coach Todd Hartley for the opportunity and the experience. I will always love Miami Nation.

“My name is in the portal and I am open for recruitment.’’

Smith played in 12 games last season, making 11 tackles. In 2017 he played in 13 games and had 13 tackles and one tackle for loss. He was a consensus three-star prospect and listed as the 76th-best prospect at his position by ESPN when he came to Miami.

Though the Canes lost veteran star safeties Sheldrick Redwine and Jaquan Johnson to the NFL, they have young talent at the position in projected starters Amari Carter and Gurvan Hall, both sophomores. Hall said Tuesday at media day that he had three interceptions in the fall scrimmages.

Two projected young standouts are freshman Keontra Smith, a consensus four-star prospect out of Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna, and former USC safety Bubba Bolden, who arrived last week as a redshirt sophomore transfer and was a first-team 2016 Parade All-American. Redshirt senior Robert Knowles rounds out the position.

UM opens its season Aug. 24 against the Florida Gators.