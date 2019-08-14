Podcast: Why we’re excited about the Jarren Williams era for the Miami Hurricanes

‘The moment is never too big for me,’ Jarren Williams said. Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams talks to the media during football media day at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Miami on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 Coral Gables. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams talks to the media during football media day at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Miami on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 Coral Gables.

Less than eight months ago, Jarren Williams thought he was going to transfer. With only the bowl game left in a frustrating freshman season, Williams was just a click or two from entering his name into the transfer portal when Brevin Jordan and Brian Hightower talked him out of it. “Stick it out,” the two receivers told him. They knew he would get his shot at starting for the Miami Hurricanes in 2019.

On Monday, a long-raging quarterback competition ended. Coach Manny Diaz and offensive coordinator Dan Enos picked Williams as their quarterback for Miami’s season opener against the Florida Gators on Aug. 24, and revealed their decision to the public.

In some ways, the decision was shocking — N’Kosi Perry was a pseudo0-incumbent after starting six games in 2018 and fellow quarterback Tate Martell was one of the most high-profile transfers in the country. In others, it wasn’t surprising at all — Williams, in the limited practice time open to reporters, was the most consistent of the three contenders.

Either way, it is fascinating, and David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, break it down on the latest Eye on the U podcast.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We have been waiting almost a year to see Williams finally get his shot in Coral Gables and the time has finally arrived. What can we expect now? Enos spent Tuesday raving about Williams’ success in live-game situations. Diaz praised the redshirt freshman’s instincts. The rest of the young offensive players are all excited about growing now with Williams.

Williams will be thrown into the fire in Orlando against Florida’s talented defense, but there’s once again reason for long-term hope in South Florida as the new era of the program now also features a promising new quarterback at the helm of the team.