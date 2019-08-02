He’s more than the Hurricanes’ top returning RB. Now he’s ‘Dad’ — and still ‘that dude’

New title for Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas: ‘Dad’ Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas talks about his newborn son on July 30, 2019 . Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas talks about his newborn son on July 30, 2019 .

University of Miami running back DeeJay Dallas turned heads early last season when he insisted more than once that the Hurricanes were “built to crush dreams.’’

That, of course was said before the Canes, who finished 7-6 in 2018, had plenty of their own dreams crushed.

Dallas still went on to finish second on the team in rushing (617 yards and six touchdowns for a 5.7-yards-per-carry average) behind current NFL tailback Travis Homer — and added kick return and punt return duties to lead the team with 1,260 all-purpose yards. Now, a year older and heading into his junior season, Dallas is back to dreaming — about his Hurricanes and about his newborn son, DeeJay.

“It’s a blessing,’’ said Dallas, now back to his freshman year weight of 213, and down to 9.7-percent body fat from last year’s 17. “In the back of your mind, you’ve got somebody depending on you. I mean, I’ve been going hard since January 2017. I’ll continue to be the same dude.’’

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Baby DeeJay was born at 11:52 a.m .June 30th.

What was the experience like for dad?

“No sleep. No sleep. Sleep a little bit. And it just happened.’’

Newborns and no sleeping during camp sound like a challenge, Dallas was told., to which he indicated that baby has since caught some Zzzzzs.

“He’s like his dad,’’ Dallas said this week. “He sleeps.’’

When asked if he’d rather his son be a running back or quarterback, Dallas deadpanned “baseball player.’’

He said the little guy made him realize his own importance.

“How did my son change my perspective in life? I just look at everything and try to be optimistic. Just knowing that he’s depending on me, I’ve just got to go the extra mile. Stuff I wasn’t doing before I’ll do now — just helping out [and being] that dude, a little bit.’’

Being a dad isn’t the only factor motivating Dallas these days. He’s got 5-10, 205-pound sophomore Cam’Ron Harris, who ran for 166 yards in seven games and averaged 5.9 yards a carry, pushing him; as well as 6-0, 202-pound sophomore Lorezo Lingard, a former five-star prospect who ran for 136 yards and averaged 8 yards a carry until he sustained a knee injury that required major surgery.

Also excelling in fall camp has been 5-11, 225-pound redshirt sophomore Robert Burns, who has had his share of injuries but, according to Dallas, has run a 4.4-second 40-yard dash.

“Like I always say, competition builds character,’’ Dallas said. “Just, all around we have competition. And that’s what we’ve been lacking for a long time. And I feel like the young guys in our room are ready to play, and they can play. They have ability. And we push each other.

“Then, out here, it’s hot— a lot of adversity on the practice field just being in South Florida. You just gotta keep pushing each other and keep being great every day.

“I just think this year is going to be one to remember.’’

▪ The Hurricanes added Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas graduate Avery Huff to the roster on Friday night. Huff, a linebacker, is listed as 6-3 and 200 pounds, and wears No. 9.