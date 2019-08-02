Photo Gallery: Hurricanes practice | Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams (15) throws during practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes tight end Larry Hodges (81)during practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell (18) throws during practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams (15) quarterback Tate Martell (18) high five each other during practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell (18) looks on during practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mike Harley (3) and wide receiver Brian Hightower (7) during practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) quarterback Tate Martell (18) stand together during practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell (18) throws during practice drills at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mike Harley (3) runs drills during practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricane quarterbacks run drills during practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan (9) catches a pass during practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) drops back to pass during practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com