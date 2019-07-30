University of Miami

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman and former LSU transfer George Brown leaves team

George Brown came to the MIami Hurricanes from LSU hoping to make his mark.

It never happened.

Redshirt senior Brown, listed as 6-7 and 310 pounds in the UM media guide, left the team sometime Monday, the Miami Herald has learned. He was not on the new roster distributed by the University of Miami on Tuesday.

After playing only three games as a reserve offensive tackle in 2017, Brown, from Cincinnati, did not play last season while recovering from knee surgery.

Brown transferred to UM in 2016, and had to sit out that season per NCAA transfer rules.

The Hurricanes are working hard to improve their offensive line, which proved to be a weak link in the offense last season. Brown was not expected to be a substantial factor this season.

