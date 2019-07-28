What’s the best thing about a Dan Enos offense? Just ask Miami Hurricane Brevin Jordan

Hurricanes players talk about new season after third fall camp practice UM players Brevin Jordan and Zach McCloud talk about the new season after the third fall camp practice at the Greentree Practice Fields on July 28, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UM players Brevin Jordan and Zach McCloud talk about the new season after the third fall camp practice at the Greentree Practice Fields on July 28, 2019.

Brevin Jordan is back on the football field.

And, as usual, the newly named Mackey Award candidate is having tons of fun.

A hyperextended left knee kept the star tight end sidelined for most of the spring, but Jordan, regarded by ESPN.com and 247Sports as the No. 1 tight end in the nation when he came to the University of Miami last season, has been in fine form this fall camp — on and off the field.

Jordan, a 6-3, 245-pound sophomore out of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High, spoke to the media Sunday after Day Three of fall camp.

“It feels good to be back,’’ said Jordan, a second-team All-ACC player last season after playing 12 of 13 games and starting 11 of them as a true freshman. He caught 32 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns.

When asked what he liked about new offensive coordinator Dan Enos’ offense, Jordan smiled and said, “He loves the tight ends. Simple. He loves the tight ends. He loves to throw us the ball. He loves to use Will [Mallory], me, Irv [Michael Irvin].

“Game time. Boom!”

Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan (9) speaks to the media after the University of Miami’s Fall practice at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

Jordan, whose quarterback at Bishop Gorman was UM contender Tate Martell, catches passes from all the quarterbacks vying to become the starter — N’Kosi Perry, Jarren Williams and Martell. He insisted the race is intensely close.

“Oh, the competition is tight, like, it’s tight,’’ Jordan insisted. “I don’t even know how to explain it to you. It’s really tight right now. They all look really good and I have a close relationship with all three of them.

“Just to see all three of them compete, they’re more serious. We’re running routes after practice, doing stuff like that. To see how motivated they are, all three of them, it’s good to see. We needed that on our team. We needed some competition. It has helped a lot.”

Jordan, who is close friends with fellow sophomore tight end standout Mallory, is thrilled at the prospect of two-tight-end sets this season.

Miami Hurricanes redshirt sophomore quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) sets up to throw during the University of Miami’s Fall practice at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

“The dude has the longest arms. Like he has Go-Go Gadget arms. It’s like, ‘Damn! I wish I was 6-5. Me and Will, we both bring different dynamics to the game. I’m shorter but Im a little bit quicker. Will is longer. He’s more of a vertical, deep threat guy. We both bring different aspects of the game, man.

“Just tune in Aug. 24,’’ Jordan said of the opener against the Florida Gators. “It’s going to be something special.”

Has the offense stepped up this season?

“Oh, yeah,’’ Jordan said. “Definitely.”

He sighed.

“Like, you guys be out here watching us practice, right? You guys see our team stuff? It’s a huge difference, dude. We have so much fun. We’re motioning. We’re moving around. There are plays where I can run one route where I can run in or out. There are so many different concepts to the game. It’s fun. We’re out here having fun.

“Aug. 24 you guys are going to see how much fun we have.”

▪ Redshirt sophomore N’Kosi Perry took the first snaps with the first team during media viewing Sunday evening. His offensive line was the same as it had been the first two practices: 6-5, 285-pound true freshman left tackle Zion Nelson, 6-6, 345-pound junior left guard Navaughn Donaldson, 6-4, 301 pound redshirt sophomore center Corey Gaynor, 6-3, 300-pound sophomore right guard D.J. Scaife and 6-5, 302-pound redshirt sophomore right tackle Kai-Leon Herbert.

▪ The media witnessed a fired-up U go mano y mano sunday with the “Big Cane Drill,’’ which coach Manny Diaz initiated in the spring. Coaches yell out an offensive player and defensive player to go in the center of a circle that the rest of the team forms. Each tries to bring the other down, with players going wild cheering for their guy. Big Cane Drill on Sunday was way in the distance, but three that we got glimpses of were 6-2, 310-pound freshman offensive lineman Jakai Clark putting 6-2, 288-pound freshman defensive tackle Jala Holley on his back; and 6-1, 195-pound sophomore cornerback DJ Ivey defeating 5-10, 180-pound junior receiver Jeff Thomas; and 6-0, 205-pound redshirt senior receiver K.J. Osborn defeating 6-1, 195-pound fifth-year senior safety Robert Knowles.

▪ Redshirt sophomore safety Bubba Bolden, a former USC standout, has not yet arrived at UM.

“It’s going to be one of those deals where we’ve got to wait and see with him,’‘ defensive coordinator Blake Baker said. “Obviously, we’ll catch him up to speed from a physical standpoint. We’re not going to throw him out [there].... We’ve got to figure out where he’s at physically and then picking up the playbook. He’s going to be a couple weeks behind, but he’s a guy with great experience, great athletic ability.”