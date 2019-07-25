Who’s ready? Miami Hurricanes to open fall camp with a few concerns — and many delights

UM coach Manny Diaz comments on spring game Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz comments on the team after the Miami Hurricanes spring game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz comments on the team after the Miami Hurricanes spring game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

It’s go time for the Miami Hurricanes.

#TheNewMiami, under first-time head coach Manny Diaz, will gather Friday night on Greentree Field to open fall football camp.

“On one hand, I pinch myself every day,’’ Diaz said at the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff. “On the other hand, I realize there’s a lot of work to be done — because this is a place where it can happen.’’

This certainly could have the makings of the start of a Hurricanes renaissance — if an adept offensive line behind a yet-to-be-named starting quarterback emerges.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The offense has some stellar skill players.

The defense should be downright dominant.

Now, cross your fingers for the Canes to stay healthy.

Without further adieu, here are some areas of concern and delight as the Canes get down to business:

Concerns:

▪ Offensive line: This is a huge concern. The Canes haven’t had a dominant offensive line in years, and they certainly had a substandard one during spring. The last time we saw this line in action during the spring game, the O-line helped contribute to a nine-sack day.

Redshirt sophomore Corey Gaynor sustained a left knee injury early in spring, and 6-6, 345-pound junior Navaughn Donaldson, a 2017 freshman All-American and recently named candidate for the 2019 Outland Trophy, took over for him at center during spring practices. Donaldson, who has played guard and tackle, is an undeniable talent. His versatility is a plus, but there are only two other probable starters on the line — 6-3, 300-pound sophomore DJ Scaife and a hopefully healthy Gaynor back at center. Scaife could play inside or outside, as he has done both.

Surprise standout true freshman/early enrollee Zion Nelson emerged as a difference maker in spring. He went from 6-5 and 235 pounds his senior year at Sumter High in South Carolina to 275 in late May. Another hopeful standout is redshirt freshman Cleveland Reed, a nationally touted, four-star guard when he came to UM from Fort Meade last year. There are several others, too (e.g. Kai-Leon Herbert, John Campbell and Zalon’tae Hillery), but UM needs to find a permanent lineup so these guys can build some chemistry when they protect the quarterback.

▪ Quarterback: We know the three contenders: redshirt sophomore and 2018 part-time starter N’Kosi Perry, redshirt sophomore and Ohio State transfer Tate Martell and redshirt freshman Jarren Williams. Diaz said he will know the starter within a couple weeks. This will be the most talked-about position battle during spring. Perry and Williams looked great during most media viewings in spring, with Martell struggling much of the first couple weeks until he came alive late in the process and had a strong spring game. Coaches like his grasp of the game and leadership skills.

▪ Linebacker depth: We all know the strength of this team (see “Delights”), but we’re not certain who is healthy enough to back them up at this point. Diaz said last week that Bradley Jennings and Waynmon Steed have “long-term injuries’’ and won’t participate at the start of fall camp. He also said redshirt freshman Patrick Joyner “suffered a lower leg injury’’ and will be limited. De’Andre Wilder (neck injury) did not play last season and is no longer on the roster. Four-star freshman Avery Huff has not yet enrolled (but is expected, Diaz said).

Delights:

▪ Offensive skill positions: Running backs DeeJay Dallas and Cam’Ron Harris should both be dominant, with five-star sophomore Lorenzo Lingard making his return from major knee surgery. Tight ends Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory are can’t-miss talents. And the receiving corps is considerably gifted, with graduate transfer K.J. Osborn, junior Jeff Thomas, sophomore Brian Hightowner, junior Mike Harley and even gifted freshman Jeremiah Payton ready to fight for the ball. There’s no reason Mark Pope, who was one of the top wideouts in the nation when he came to UM last season from Miami Southridge, shouldn’t be a factor in 2019. Just hope that a formerly disgruntled Thomas, who left the team late last season before returning, is more settled this year.

▪ Nearly the entire defense: This is Diaz’s team now, and it has been Diaz’s outstanding defense the past three seasons. No reason to think it will change. The starting linebackers (middle man Shaq Quarterman, weakside backer Michael Pinckney and weakside backer/striker Zach McCloud) are a lethal combination. The defensive line will continue to roll in and out some top-notch talent (including ends Jon Garvin and Scott Patchan and promising redshirt freshman Greg Rousseau and youngster Jahfari Harvey, with tackles Nesta Jade Silvera, Pat Bethel and Jonathan Ford among the run-stoppers). UM had the nation’s No. 4 defense in 2018, including the No. 1 pass defense. With both starting safeties (Jaquan Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine) now in the NFL, Amari Carter and soon-to-arrive Southern Cal transfer Bubba Bolden (2016 first-team Parade All-American), the Canes should work on refilling that void. The cornerbacks will be led by Thorpe Award candidate Trajan Bandy, with Al Blades Jr. and DJ Ivey vying for the other starting spot that was vacated by NFL-bound Michael Jackson.