Podcast: Six burning questions for the Miami Hurricanes on the eve of preseason camp

Diaz: Our team isn’t far from competing for championships The Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz says, "Maybe it just takes me". as he speaks to the media at the University of Miami on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz says, "Maybe it just takes me". as he speaks to the media at the University of Miami on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

The summer is over. College football is back, and for the Miami Hurricanes it comes a week earlier than most of the rest of the country.

It’s less than a month until Miami travels to Orlando to open the season against the Florida Gators next month, and preparations begin Friday when the Hurricanes kick off fall camp in Coral Gables.

Hopes are high for Manny Diaz’s first season as coach. The offense is purportedly rejuvenated with Dan Enos in place as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The defense is ready to build on its elite performance last season with potential all-conference players such as defensive end Jonathan Garvin, defensive back Trajan Bandy and linebackers Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney.

It’s never quite so simple in South Florida, though, which means there are some pressing questions to address before practice begins. On the first episode of the Eye on the U podcast for the 2019 season, David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan look at six of the biggest unanswered — and maybe unsolvable — mysteries facing the Hurricanes as they get started with practice.

How will Diaz handle his first crisis? What exactly will Enos’ offense look like? Can the defensive depth hold up? Who will be the quarterback? Wilson and Degnan give their best guesses where they can, and maybe admit defeat on some of the tougher ones from time to time.

Either way, let this be your guide to the first days of practice in the Miami metropolitan area. This is your chance to get to know some of the new faces dotting the Hurricanes’ roster and learn the latest on the returning players ready to carve out new roles as Miami tries to get back to the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game following a disappointing 2018.