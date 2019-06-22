Miami Hurricanes land commitment from out-of-state offensive lineman at Paradise Camp

Head Coach Manny Diaz of the Miami Hurricanes football team speaks to top recruiting targets for UM during the annual Paradise Camp at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables, Florida on Sunday, June 22, 2019. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Paradise Camp continues to pay dividends for the Miami Hurricanes. As the camp wrapped up Saturday, Miami added another out-of-state prospect to its Class of 2020 when Chris Washington committed to the Hurricanes.

Washington, who picked up a scholarship offer from Miami just a few days earlier, publicly announced his pledge Saturday on Twitter.

The Hurricanes just offered Washington on Tuesday and managed to get him down to Coral Gables for their signature recruiting event of the summer. After just one day of working with offensive line coach Butch Barry, Washington orally committed to Miami.

A three-star tackle in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Washington pushed his way on to the radar of Power 5 Conference schools in the spring. The Ole Miss Rebels offered the senior from Nashville’s Overton in May and Washington quickly hinted a decision was coming a soon. The Hurricanes’ offer changed his thinking.

Despite a relatively limited offer sheet, Washington possesses the physical traits Barry has proven he values at tackle. Washington checks in at 6-foot-7 and 269 pounds, giving him the exact sort of lean, athletic frame Barry likes to mold once a player reaches campus.

Washington is the third player to commit to Miami at Paradise Camp and the second in the 2020 recruiting class joining three-star Columbus defensive end Elijah Roberts, who committed Friday.

Washington’s commitment brings the Hurricanes’ 2020 class to 18 players and strengthens their hold on the No. 2 class in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He’s the third offensive lineman in the class and the second tackle joining Jalen Rivers, a four-star tackle from Orange Park Oakleaf.

Tackle remains a major area of need for Miami, which means playing time is readily available for young players who seize the opportunity. By the end of the spring, the Hurricanes were starting Zion Nelson, a freshman and former three-star prospect, at left tackle and DJ Scaife, a sophomore and converted guard, at right tackle.