Miami Hurricanes kick off Paradise Camp with commitment from Columbus defensive end

Paradise Camp weekend is off to a strong start for the Miami Hurricanes. Miami kicked off its massive recruiting weekend with an event Friday and already pulled in one major commitment. Elijah Roberts, a defensive end from Columbus, is rejoining the Hurricanes’ Class of 2020.

Roberts, who spent about four months orally committed to Miami last year, announced his re-commitment Friday on Twitter.

Although he’s only a three-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Roberts holds a four-star grade in 247Sports’ own rankings and boasts nearly 20 offers. The Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks made up the rest of a top five Roberts announced June 3. Roberts just wrapped up an official visit in South Carolina before returning to South Florida for an unofficial visit Friday as part of the Hurricanes’ annual Paradise Camp event.

The 6-foot-3, 267-pound defensive lineman becomes the 17th member of Miami’s 2020 recruiting class, which ranks No. 7 nationally and No. 2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The senior is the third defensive end in the class and fourth defensive lineman. He’s also the Hurricanes’ sixth commitment from Miami-Dade County.

Although Roberts decommitted from the Hurricanes in the fall, he always viewed Miami as his dream school. The draw of the hometown school was ultimately irresistible.

“I just wanted to have my options and explore all my options,” Roberts said last month. “When I committed, I hadn’t taken any visits. I know they want me, though.”

Roberts’ commitment is just the start of a critical recruiting weekend for the Hurricanes. Miami will follow the Friday event with the actual Paradise Camp on Saturday inside the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables. Literally dozens of blue-chip prospects will be in attendance, including out-of-state visitors like five-star tight end Darnell Washington, four-star safety Keshawn Lawrence and four-star wide receiver Dazalin Worsham.