Miami adds to top-ranked 2021 recruiting class with commitment from Hialeah receiver

Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz leads the team onto the field at the start of the Miami Hurricanes spring game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, April 20, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Fredrick Eaford was quick to make it clear the Miami Hurricanes were his dream team to commit to. After he dominated the 7-on-7 tournament Sunday at a Manny Diaz Football Camp, Eaford picked up his first offer from the hometown team and announced it by professing his love for Miami. Two days later, the Hialeah wide receiver is joining the Hurricanes’ Class of 2020.

Eaford, who was mostly unknown as a prospect before helping the Thoroughbreds win the tournament Sunday, orally committed to Miami on Tuesday with an announcement on Twitter.

A three-star prospect in the 247Sports.com rankings, Eaford only held offers from the Louisville Cardinals and Indiana Hoosiers before the Hurricanes stepped in with the scholarship offer. Eaford, a 6-foot, 162-pound receiver made play after play for Hialeah throughout its surprising tournament victory, including an impressive one-handed touchdown grab which sent director of recruiting David Cooney sprinting across the field of the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility out of his excitement at the play.

Eaford is the younger brother of Oregon Ducks linebacker Ge’mon Eaford, whom Miami recruited a bit for its Class of 2018 while he was at Deerfield Beach. The wide receiver also played for the Bucks as a freshman before transferring to Cypress Bay for his sophomore season. Now he’s set to play his junior year at Hialeah.

Eaford’s commitment is the second of the week in the midst of one of the Hurricanes’ most important recruiting stretches of the year. On Monday, Miami landed a commitment from Corey Flagg, a three-star inside linebacker in the Class of 2020 from Houston’s North Shore. The Hurricanes are also set to host Paradise Camp, annually their biggest recruiting event of the year, on Saturday in Coral Gables.

With the addition of Eaford, Miami strengthens its hold on the top spot in the 2021 recruiting rankings. The receiver is the 10th commitment overall and eighth from Miami-Dade County. All 10 early commitments for the Hurricanes hail from South Florida.