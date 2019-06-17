Miami lands commitment at major position of need with out-of-state linebacker’s pledge

Linebacker might be the most important position for the Miami Hurricanes to recruit in the Class of 2020. On Monday, they pulled one out of Texas as Corey Flagg announced his oral commitment to Miami after finishing an official visit in Coral Gables.

Flagg announced his pledge on his Twitter page Monday, but Hurricanes coaches all celebrated inside the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility when Flagg made his decision Sunday. Flagg used video of the celebration to announce his pledge after coach Manny Diaz and defensive coordinator Blake Baker both teased Flagg’s announcement with cryptic Twitter posts Sunday.

Poppa Caster this one for you....... #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/SiZRT08kzA — Corey Flagg Jr. ² (@CoreyFlaggJr) June 18, 2019

A three-star inside linebacker in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the 2020 class, Flagg helps Miami start to rebuild a position without much certainty beyond 2019. Linebackers Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney, and striker Zach McCloud have all started since their freshman seasons and all will be seniors this year. Behind those three, the depth chart is filled with unproven underclassmen, injury concerns and players who changed position. Flagg is a natural middle linebacker.

While size is a bit of a concern, production isn’t. The 5-foot-10, 223-pound linebacker was a first-team all-district selection as a junior and helped Houston’s North Shore win a state championship. The athlete piled up 144 tackles, 33 tackles for loss and four sacks to help the Mustangs go undefeated. Flagg added five forced fumbles and four passes defended to pile up more than a dozen offers. Flagg ultimately picked the Hurricanes from a top group which also included the Virginia Tech Hokies, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Purdue Boilermakers.

The senior is the second linebacker to commit to Miami’s 2020 class, joining three-star outside linebacker Alvin Mathis, who recently transferred to Largo. The position has been a major focus for the Hurricanes all month. Flagg spent the weekend in South Florida along with Romello Height, a three-star outside linebacker from Dublin, Georgia. A week earlier, Tirek Austin-Cave spent a weekend in the Miami metropolitan for an official visit of his own, which put the Hurricanes in excellent position to land the three-star inside linebacker from Camden, New Jersey.